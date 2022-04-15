After a Disastrous First Launch, Fuku Gives it Another Go

Despite a lot of media hoopla last year that chef David Chang of Momofuku fame was bringing his chicken sandwiches to Dallas, the rollout was a disaster.
For a chef who not only loves fried chicken but a clean kitchen even more, Chang may have fainted in a downtown parking lot had he seen the food trucks pushing out sandwiches with his name attached to them. It seems that the business quietly shuttered; late last year when we want to give Fuku a second chance, they canceled our order (after teasing us for an hour that it was on the way).
Now Fuku is giving it another try. From the Fuku press release 2.0:
"After a brief hiatus, New York’s favorite fast casual fried chicken joint Fuku is making its Dallas comeback!
"Beginning Wednesday, April 13, Fuku’s menu of sandos, fingers, and waffle fries will be available for pickup and delivery in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex through a partnership with Franklin Junction, the innovative restaurant e-commerce growth platform that unlocks access for brands to untapped customer demand."
The menu is the same and includes basic chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers, waffle fries with some sauces. A spicy chicken sandwich with waffle fries is $13.50. A year ago when we ordered Fuku, the waffles fries were so bland and dry, sandpaper might have had grounds for a copyright infringement. The sandwiches were the same. Worse, the food truck serving the food was filthy and the wait time was circle of lies.
Franklin Junction is a company that specializes in growing brick and mortar restaurants by pairing them with "Host Kitchens®." Perhaps with this new partnership, we'll soon taste the magic of Momofuku Noodle Bar's secret sandwich.
Current partners of Franklin Junction include Dickey's and Fuzzy's. As soon as we're able to try it, we'll give a full report.