Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

After a Disastrous First Launch, Fuku Gives it Another Go

April 15, 2022 4:00AM

Fuku's first foray into Dallas was sad at best.
Fuku's first foray into Dallas was sad at best. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Despite a lot of media hoopla last year that chef David Chang of Momofuku fame was bringing his chicken sandwiches to Dallas, the rollout was a disaster.

For a chef who not only loves fried chicken but a clean kitchen even more, Chang may have fainted in a downtown parking lot had he seen the food trucks pushing out sandwiches with his name attached to them. It seems that the business quietly shuttered; late last year when we want to give Fuku a second chance, they canceled our order (after teasing us for an hour that it was on the way).

Now Fuku is giving it another try. From the Fuku press release 2.0:

"After a brief hiatus, New York’s favorite fast casual fried chicken joint Fuku is making its Dallas comeback!

"Beginning Wednesday, April 13, Fuku’s menu of sandos, fingers, and waffle fries will be available for pickup and delivery in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex through a partnership with Franklin Junction, the innovative restaurant e-commerce growth platform that unlocks access for brands to untapped customer demand."
click to enlarge "Fuku" product thrown in the passenger area of the truck, with old sauce bottles. Luckily, they've scrapped this idea. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
"Fuku" product thrown in the passenger area of the truck, with old sauce bottles. Luckily, they've scrapped this idea.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
This week and next, Fuku is rolling out sandwiches, chicken strips and waffle fries on all major delivery platform, including UberEats, DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates in Allen, Frisco, Grapevine, Irving and Richardson.

The menu is the same and includes basic chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers, waffle fries with some sauces. A spicy chicken sandwich with waffle fries is $13.50. A year ago when we ordered Fuku, the waffles fries were so bland and dry, sandpaper might have had grounds for a copyright infringement. The sandwiches were the same. Worse, the food truck serving the food was filthy and the wait time was circle of lies.

Franklin Junction is a company that specializes in growing brick and mortar restaurants by pairing them with "Host Kitchens®." Perhaps with this new partnership, we'll soon taste the magic of Momofuku Noodle Bar's secret sandwich.

Current partners of Franklin Junction include Dickey's and Fuzzy's. As soon as we're able to try it, we'll give a full report. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation