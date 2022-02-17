Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

After Four Years, Imoto in Victory Park Continues to Ride the Wave

February 17, 2022 4:00AM

Yellowtail with serrano
Yellowtail with serrano EMayne
In a northwest pocket of downtown Dallas sits one of the trendiest neighborhoods of DFW. Victory Park is home to about 4,000 residents as well as the American Airline Center, which is home to the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars and WFAA Channel 8 Studio.

A one-bedroom apartment there would easily set you back about $2,000 a month.  With all the influx of residents and visitors streaming through this entertainment district, new restaurants have emerged to satisfy locals and tourists alike. About four years ago, four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef and restaurateur Kent Rathbun launched Imoto.
click to enlarge Interior of Imoto - EMAYNE
Interior of Imoto
EMayne
Rathbun partnered with executive sushi chef Jimmy Duke, who was raised in Japan and has gone through the vigorous tutelage of the restaurant Nobu to create a dining experience that expresses flavors from all corners of Asia. Imoto is the opposite of its predecessor restaurant, Kenichi, which once occupied the space. Kenichi was more casual dining and strictly East Asian fare with various types of sushi and Japanese-inspired cuisine.

Imoto looks like a backdrop of scenes filmed in Korea and Japan for the Netflix Series Asian Nights. It’s an edgy and lively vibe with night-club energy. The menu exudes flavors from various parts of Asia including Thailand, Japan, Korea and China. You can also see some East-meets-West fusion items on this menu.

We started with the namesake Imoto sashimi ($18) and a mango snow crab roll ($19). Both were excellent and gorgeous. The yellowtail is set in a bath of citrusy yuzu soy sauce and garnished with raw serrano. The yellowtail was fresh and melted in the mouth. The serrano was a welcomed burn that woke up the taste buds for the zesty flavor of the yuzu and the fresh yellowtail.

A great sushi roll is a lot like a great grilled piece of meat; if it's done properly you don’t have to add any performance-enhancing sauces and can eat straight from the kitchen. The mango crab roll consisted of snow crab, mango, cucumber, salmon, which all worked harmoniously together.
click to enlarge Mango snow crab sushi roll - EMAYNE
Mango snow crab sushi roll
EMayne
The cocktail menu is innovative. There were several choices of drinks with vodka, gin or bourbon but the one that stuck out and mildly made us chuckle was the Miso Thorny, which has a rose-infused Timberline Vodka, St. Germain, lemon and lots of bubbles in a sugar-rimmed glass. This is perfect for someone who doesn’t know exactly what they want to drink, but wants vodka, and not too sweet.

Imoto changes its menu frequently based on fresh ingredients; no one wants to play Russian roulette with potentially old raw fish. The daily specials when we visited had several options including fan favorites such as hamachi, oysters and even live scallop, but we went for the bluefin tuna tasting.
click to enlarge Bluefin tuna tasting at Imoto. - EMAYNE
Bluefin tuna tasting at Imoto.
EMayne
This consisted of a trio of akami (lean), chu toro (little fatty) and oh toro (fatty belly). We opted for sashimi to keep other ingredients from getting in the way of the quality of tuna belly. It didn't disappoint.

We asked the server for something new and interesting, and he suggested the dragon-style elotes. Corn on the cob is deep-fried and slathered with butter then smothered with cotija cheese, cilantro, lime and their spicy homemade dragon sauce.
click to enlarge Dragon Style Elotes - EMAYNE
Dragon Style Elotes
EMayne
For the final plate tako (octopus) sashimi was set on a large salt rock with glowing lights inside. Although this dish was very Instagrammable, it fell short on taste. The thinly sliced octopus absorbed a lot of the salt from the rock, which made it hard to enjoy.
click to enlarge Octopus sashimi - EMAYNE
Octopus sashimi
EMayne
Overall, Imoto molds well into extravagant Dallas nightlife. It’s a sleek, sexy, sophisticated restaurant where you can enjoy a casual cocktail or premium dining with an exquisite menu.

Imoto, 2400 Victory Park Lane, 5-10 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Closed Sunday and Monday
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
E.Mayne is an epicurious foodster who loves to eat things he can’t pronounce. He runs a food group called D.F. Grub he hopes to turn into a nonprofit to feed disadvantaged children. He is an avid traveler and plans to visit all seven continents and start a travel club called “Lucky Number 7.”
Contact: E.Mayne

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation