Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Holidays

Bake Your Way Through the Holiday With These Festive Baking Classes

December 8, 2022 5:00AM

Ready to bake?
Ready to bake? Photo by Isabela Kronemberger on Unsplash
December is a month filled with holiday decor, gifts and, best of all, sweets and treats. Take a break from all that shopping and spend some time with friends and family baking your way through the holiday. From gingerbread houses to hot cocoa bombs, there’s bound to be an eye-catching, mouth-watering class to take. The best part? No flour all over the counter, dishes to wash or sprinkles garnishing the home kitchen.

Gingerbread House

Young Chefs Academy

Young Chefs Academy teaches kids culinary skills with a multitude of classes covering cooking, chopping and baking. This year there's a Holiday Gingerbread House Workshop at the locations in Rockwall, Frisco and Allen. Parents and kids will learn how to decorate a gingerbread house with gumdrops, licorice and all the candy one can imagine. The cost is $60 and that covers one gingerbread house for an adult and child. The Rockwall location offers another sweet deal: a Cookie Bouquet Workshop, if gingerbread doesn't float your boat.

Book an event online.

Hot Cocoa Bombs

Harmony Ranch Alpacas

Want to make hot cocoa bombs in person while surrounded by alpacas? Harmony Ranch has you covered. The Christmas Cocoa Bombs and Alpacas class is on Dec. 18 in Alvord (about an hour north of D/FW) and is hosted by Sassy Cassie Sweets and Treats. Attendees will learn how to make decadent hot chocolate bombs, and once the creations are complete, there will be time to meet, feed and take selfies with the alpacas. This $45 class is one of the most compelling offered this holiday season, so be sure to book quickly, as the class will fill.

Book online at Harmony Ranch Alpacas.

Christmas Cookies by Tracy’s Ultimate Treats

Lone Star Mercantile

Tracy of Tracy's Ultimate Treats is a cookie artist who has her own shop in Allen, but on Dec. 17 she is heading over to Lone Star Mercantile to share her decorating skills in her Christmas cookie-baking class. Attendees will learn the basics of piping and flooding and get to take home four to six sugar cookies at the end of the lesson. The classes are two hours long, for ages eight and up, and there are three separate time slots. The classes start at $40 per person with only 30 spots total, so be sure to book this one before all the cookies are eaten.

Book online through the Eventbrite page


Adult Gingerbread Decorating Workshop

The Crescent Club

Hire a babysitter and take the night off because this workshop is great for a swanky date night. This Gingerbread Decorating Workshop is for adults only, 21 and up, and comes with everything a person would need to get into the true holiday spirit. The class takes place on Dec. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and includes one gingerbread house to decorate, food to snack on and two cocktails. Single tickets start at $212 and couples can grab this workshop starting at $246.

Book online through the Eventbrite page

Gingerbread Houses and Sugar Cookies

Central Market

Central Market is known for its cooking classes, but during the holiday season, it knows how to up the ante. The gourmet grocery store offers two different workshops this year: the Make & Take: Decorate a Gingerbread House and the Make & Take: Decorate Sugar Cookies for the Holidays. Locations offering these classes include Dallas Lovers Lane, Dallas Midway, Plano and Fort Worth. The last is the only spot that offers adult-only classes for those who want to get in touch with their inner child without the kids around.

Classes start at $32.50. Book online through Central Market.

Hot Cocoa Bombs

Yelibelly Chocolate

Yelibelly Chocolate offers a take-at-your-own-pace online class on how to make hot cocoa bombs. Kits can be ordered for $45 and picked up at Yelibelly's Addison location or shipped straight to the home. Each kit comes with chocolate, cocoa, molds, marshmallows and packaging, so no extra ingredients are needed. This is great for introverts and homebodies, or for those who just want a fun pajama night at home.

Buy online at Yelibelly.

Holiday Cookie Decorating and Cream Puff Snowpeople

Sur La Table

Sur La Table is a great spot to learn how to bake, and this holiday there are two different sweet treats to choose from. Learn to make edible snowmen with a sweet pastry cream in the Cream Puff Snowpeople class, or decorate some delicious cookies to eat at the Holiday Cookie Decorating class. There are several spots available at the Preston Royal and Knox locations, and classes start at $69 per seat. Kids 7 years old and up are welcome to come but be sure they can last for the two and a half hours the class takes. The hard work will pay off because once all is said and done, a family of cream puff snow people will move to a new home at the end of the lesson.

Book online through Sur La Table.

Kids Holiday Truffle Class

Dallas Arboretum

The Arboretum has breathtaking Christmas decorations this time of year, so after the Kids Holiday Truffle Class Ends, families can enjoy the renowned Christmas Village, a musical tree, and the 12 Days of Christmas exhibit. The Kids Holiday Truffle Class is sponsored by Yellibelly Chocolates, so if the take-home hot cocoa bombs it offers didn't pan out, truffles could be the way to go. The class provides everything to create irresistible truffles, including a variety of toppings for decoration. Get the kids together on Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this event and be sure to book ahead of time. Prices start at $50 for members, $60 for non-members, and $35 for each child ages 8 and up.

Book at Dallas Arboretum.

Cookies for Santa Virtual Event

Williams Sonoma

Making cookies for Santa is a holiday must, which is why Williams Sonoma is offering a Virtual Cookies for Santa Event so bakers anywhere can learn to decorate at home one cookie at a time. The only thing needed to participate is Williams Sonoma's 23-piece Holiday Letters to Santa Cookie Cutters, which can be purchased for $25.95. Once that is added to the cart and paid for, a zoom link comes straight to the inbox to be clicked on Dec. 14, the day of the class. The best part about this one is there is no limit to how many people can take this class with you, so have a cookie party and put this lesson on the big screen.

Buy the cookie cutters and enroll in the class at Williams Sonoma.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation