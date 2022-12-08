Bake Your Way Through the Holiday With These Festive Baking Classes

Young Chefs Academy teaches kids culinary skills with a multitude of classes covering cooking, chopping and baking. This year there's a Holiday Gingerbread House Workshop at the locations in Rockwall, Frisco and Allen. Parents and kids will learn how to decorate a gingerbread house with gumdrops, licorice and all the candy one can imagine. The cost is $60 and that covers one gingerbread house for an adult and child. The Rockwall location offers another sweet deal: a Cookie Bouquet Workshop, if gingerbread doesn't float your boat.
Gingerbread House
Young Chefs Academy
Book an event online.
Want to make hot cocoa bombs in person while surrounded by alpacas? Harmony Ranch has you covered. The Christmas Cocoa Bombs and Alpacas class is on Dec. 18 in Alvord (about an hour north of D/FW) and is hosted by Sassy Cassie Sweets and Treats. Attendees will learn how to make decadent hot chocolate bombs, and once the creations are complete, there will be time to meet, feed and take selfies with the alpacas. This $45 class is one of the most compelling offered this holiday season, so be sure to book quickly, as the class will fill.
Hot Cocoa Bombs
Harmony Ranch Alpacas
Book online at Harmony Ranch Alpacas.
Tracy of Tracy's Ultimate Treats is a cookie artist who has her own shop in Allen, but on Dec. 17 she is heading over to Lone Star Mercantile to share her decorating skills in her Christmas cookie-baking class. Attendees will learn the basics of piping and flooding and get to take home four to six sugar cookies at the end of the lesson. The classes are two hours long, for ages eight and up, and there are three separate time slots. The classes start at $40 per person with only 30 spots total, so be sure to book this one before all the cookies are eaten.
Christmas Cookies by Tracy’s Ultimate Treats
Lone Star Mercantile
Book online through the Eventbrite page.
Hire a babysitter and take the night off because this workshop is great for a swanky date night. This Gingerbread Decorating Workshop is for adults only, 21 and up, and comes with everything a person would need to get into the true holiday spirit. The class takes place on Dec. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and includes one gingerbread house to decorate, food to snack on and two cocktails. Single tickets start at $212 and couples can grab this workshop starting at $246.
The Crescent Club
Adult Gingerbread Decorating Workshop
Adult Gingerbread Decorating Workshop
Book online through the Eventbrite page.
Central Market is known for its cooking classes, but during the holiday season, it knows how to up the ante. The gourmet grocery store offers two different workshops this year: the Make & Take: Decorate a Gingerbread House and the Make & Take: Decorate Sugar Cookies for the Holidays. Locations offering these classes include Dallas Lovers Lane, Dallas Midway, Plano and Fort Worth. The last is the only spot that offers adult-only classes for those who want to get in touch with their inner child without the kids around.
Gingerbread Houses and Sugar Cookies
Central Market
Classes start at $32.50. Book online through Central Market.
Yelibelly Chocolate offers a take-at-your-own-pace online class on how to make hot cocoa bombs. Kits can be ordered for $45 and picked up at Yelibelly's Addison location or shipped straight to the home. Each kit comes with chocolate, cocoa, molds, marshmallows and packaging, so no extra ingredients are needed. This is great for introverts and homebodies, or for those who just want a fun pajama night at home.
Hot Cocoa Bombs
Yelibelly Chocolate
Buy online at Yelibelly.
Holiday Cookie Decorating and Cream Puff Snowpeople
Sur La TableSur La Table is a great spot to learn how to bake, and this holiday there are two different sweet treats to choose from. Learn to make edible snowmen with a sweet pastry cream in the Cream Puff Snowpeople class, or decorate some delicious cookies to eat at the Holiday Cookie Decorating class. There are several spots available at the Preston Royal and Knox locations, and classes start at $69 per seat. Kids 7 years old and up are welcome to come but be sure they can last for the two and a half hours the class takes. The hard work will pay off because once all is said and done, a family of cream puff snow people will move to a new home at the end of the lesson.
Book online through Sur La Table.
The Arboretum has breathtaking Christmas decorations this time of year, so after the Kids Holiday Truffle Class Ends, families can enjoy the renowned Christmas Village, a musical tree, and the 12 Days of Christmas exhibit. The Kids Holiday Truffle Class is sponsored by Yellibelly Chocolates, so if the take-home hot cocoa bombs it offers didn't pan out, truffles could be the way to go. The class provides everything to create irresistible truffles, including a variety of toppings for decoration. Get the kids together on Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this event and be sure to book ahead of time. Prices start at $50 for members, $60 for non-members, and $35 for each child ages 8 and up.
Kids Holiday Truffle Class
Dallas Arboretum
Book at Dallas Arboretum.
Making cookies for Santa is a holiday must, which is why Williams Sonoma is offering a Virtual Cookies for Santa Event so bakers anywhere can learn to decorate at home one cookie at a time. The only thing needed to participate is Williams Sonoma's 23-piece Holiday Letters to Santa Cookie Cutters, which can be purchased for $25.95. Once that is added to the cart and paid for, a zoom link comes straight to the inbox to be clicked on Dec. 14, the day of the class. The best part about this one is there is no limit to how many people can take this class with you, so have a cookie party and put this lesson on the big screen.
Cookies for Santa Virtual Event
Williams Sonoma
Buy the cookie cutters and enroll in the class at Williams Sonoma.