4
Banh Mi Station opened Feb. 16 in Sylvan Thirty.
Banh Mi Station opened Feb. 16 in Sylvan Thirty.
courtesy Banh Mi Station

North Oak Cliff Has a New Banh Mi Spot

Beth Rankin | February 18, 2019 | 4:00am
OK, so it's just across the I-30 border from Oak Cliff, making it technically West Dallas, but Sylvan Thirty is close enough that Oak Cliff finally gets one thing the neighborhood doesn't have much of: a place to grab a quick banh mi.

Banh Mi Station,a fast-casual restaurant owned by Kevin Vivorakij, opened Feb. 16 for daily lunch and dinner at Sylvan Thirty.

"Starting with a warm, toasted baguette or a steamed bun, customers can fill their sandwiches to the brim with an assortment of meats and toppings, including five-spice pork belly, grilled lemongrass chicken, Viet-style duck confit, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, garlic aioli or handcrafted sauce," according to a press release.

The restaurant serves traditional and nontraditional banh mis, along with banh bao and soft serve.EXPAND
The restaurant serves traditional and nontraditional banh mis, along with banh bao and soft serve.
courtesy Banh Mi Station

Here, banh mis will set you back $7.95-$11.95, and there are vegan options like buffalo "un-chicken" and jackfruit "crab cakes." They also serve bao buns — steamed bao buns stuffed with classic banh mi fillings — along with sides like fries, kale slaw and red curry mac and cheese and soft serve ice cream in flavors like Vietnamese coffee and black charcoal.

The interior of the restaurant draws inspiration "from the vintage feel of a train station," according to the release. "Architectural firm Coeval Studio transformed the 1,440-square-foot space to exude a French and industrial style. The restaurant holds nearly 50 people both inside and outside on the enclosed arched trellis patio."

Banh Mi Station, 1818 Sylvan Ave. (West Dallas). Open 10:45 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10:45 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

