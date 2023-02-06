Support Us

Best Places To Watch the Super Bowl and Get Great Bar Food in Dallas

February 6, 2023 4:00AM

You can see multiple TVs from every seat in the house at Christie's. Courtesy of Christie's
We don't go to big football parties often, but when we do, really good bar food is kind of mandatory. Or a two-story media wall to watch the game on. Either will do. We've gathered together some places in North Texas that would be good spots to watch the game Sunday between the Chiefs and Eagles. But the main storyline here is good bar food.

AT&T Discovery District

208 S. Akard St. (Downtown)
The giant, partially astroturfed plaza downtown with an adjacent food hall known as AT&T Discovery District is showing the game on its 9,300-square-foot media wall. Bars Hard Shake and Double Tap will have drink specials, and a DJ will be at Jaxon Beer Garden to keep things loose. You're welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets, but coolers, booze, speakers and tents are not allowed. Park at the garage at 1212 Jackson St.; it's free with any validation at The Exchange. You can RSVP if that makes you feel better about things.

Bryan Street Tavern

4315 Bryan St.
The pizza here is just so good, especially for "bar food." So if the Super Bowl is more about the food, you'll be happy here. There'll be specials on buckets of domestics ($25) and imports ($32), plus some food specials, which at the time of writing hadn't been nailed down yet. Just let it be a surprise. The hummus plate here is great, but get The Lou pizza with Provel cheese, Jimmy's spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, onion and mushrooms. It's called The Lou, as it's a St. Louis-inspired pie.

Christie's Sports Bar and Grill

2817 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)
You can see a TV from literally any house in the seat here. There are entire walls of TVs, plus the grub here is always good. You can get a $30 party platter with three wings, three mozzarella bricks, mini-quesadillas, mini-corn dogs and chicken tenders. But if you don't want to share, get Christie's nachos with beef ($15).

Cold Beer Company

3600 Main St.
Cold Beer Company is a great little bar juuuuuust outside of Deep Ellum proper. Any place that has a grilled pimento cheese sandwich (with bacon and jalapeno), a big craft beer selection and a dog-friendly patio is just good people. On Super Bowl Sunday they'll have wings all day, which aren't typically on the menu and will likely be killer.

The back patio at The Ivy is lovely on nice days.
The Ivy Tavern

5334 Lemmon Ave.
The Ivy Tavern has a great patio out back for when the weather is nice (and since we already had winter this year, it should be). Inside has some plush chairs along with a bar. This neighborhood spot will have $25 buckets of six domestic bottled beers and $1 Jell-O shots on Super Bowl Sunday. Be sure to get the Ivy brisket fries ($9) topped with home-made melted pimento cheese, brisket, barbecue sauce and jalapenos. Go cheigles!

The pool tables, past the bar at Milo's.
Milo Butterfingers

5645 SMU Blvd.
One of Dallas' great dive bars, Milo's is a no-nonsense place with an old soul and 15 TVs for all your sporting needs. The food is way better than it's supposed to be; get a Milo's Penny Melt with grilled onions ($10.99) or a big plate of fiesta nachos with carnitas for $11.99. The Milo's Fries are splendid gluttony, just absolutely swimming in cheese, bacon and reckless abandon.

Stan's Blue Note is one of Dallas longstanding sports bar.
Stan's Blue Note

2908 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)
This spot has been a standard in Dallas for 70 years. For the best seats, get there early. For the Super Bowl watch party, Stan's Blue Note will have a burger and fries for $9.99, $4 Fireball shots all day and $3.75 domestic pints.

Texas Live!

1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington
The giant bar and entertainment complex adjacent to Globe Life Field in Arlington is selling tickets for $10 to its "Big Game Bash." Doors open at 2 p.m., and several restaurants around the venue will have specials, like $25 buckets of Miller Lite and Coors. Lockhart Smokehouse will have smoked wings and shrimp stuffed poppers. Troy's will have $5 EIGHT Elite lagers (16 ounces) and a raffle for a signed mini helmet.

The Wing'd Nut (Chiefs' watch party)

720 E. Campbell Road, Richardson
If you want to be awash in a sea of gold, red and white, The Wing'd Nut in Richardson is your spot. They're hosting a watch party, as for every Kansas City game. Watch the Facebook page for the latest news; at the time of writing, there was nothing posted yet but check back. Wings are the big draw here: five different dry rubs (get the spicy ranch), which is a game-changer in terms of wings. Twenty wings and two sides are $35.99. 
