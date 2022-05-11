A Dozen Essential Dallas-Area Breweries

Celestial Beerworks
2530 Butler St.With a focus on “hop-forward, approachable yet complex” beer options, Celestial Beerworks offers perhaps the most unique brewery experience of any on the list. The Celestial brand celebrates the arts, science and space — and its one-of-a-kind taproom is a testament to that. So is the beer selection. At Celestial, you can immerse yourself in a tall glass of Hazy Cosmic Jive, Chaotic Orbit or Andromeda. And if the atmosphere and brew names aren't enough to send you to space, the beers just might be (many of the beers at Celestial range from 7% to 10% ABV).
Community Beer Co.
3110 Commonwealth DriveCommunity Beer Co.'s yeast is cultivated in-house with a top-of-the-line custom yeast propagation system that paves the way for an array of rich yeast strains. This allows the layering of complex flavoring and depth found throughout all of Community’s offerings. The menu includes eight core brews (including the highly popular Mosaic IPA), seasonal, small-batch, limited and nonalcoholic selections. The food is legit, too. Community offers a robust brunch on Sundays when you can find smoked salmon flatbreads, giant German pretzels, wagyu smash burgers and mammoth bowls filled with house-made buttermilk biscuits and Ascension coffee-infused gravy with sausage (or chorizo), then topped with a fried pasture-raised egg.
Deep Ellum Brewing Co.
2823 St. Louis St. Established in 2011, Deep Ellum Brewing Co. took an old factory under a freeway overpass on the edge of Deep Ellum and transformed it into one of the best breweries in North Texas. Many of the brand’s brews are virtual household names to local beer drinkers: Dallas Blonde, Deep Ellum IPA, Dream Crusher Double IPA and Neato Bandido are well-known local beers. DEB also hosts a trivia night on Thursdays and has live music on Saturdays in the heart of Deep Ellum, naturally.
Four Corners Brewing Company
1311 S. Ervay St.Starting with a small batch brewed over a kitchen stove and fermented in a bathtub — then upscaling the operation to a home garage — award-winning Four Corners Brewing has come a long way. With close to 20 beers to choose from, such as the Spicy Chela (a lime jalapeño lager), Mango Fresca, Sandia Fresca (watermelon ale), Notorious O.A.T. oatmeal stout and the house staple, Local Buzz (honey rye golden ale), Four Corners is a beer connoisseur’s dream. If you're looking for a fun time on a weeknight, go play loteria on Thursday night.
Lakewood Brewing Co.
2302 Executive Drive, GarlandAfter selling its first keg in 2012, Lakewood Brewing Co. has blossomed into a Dallas-area stalwart. You can find the Lakewood brand all over town, from grocery stores to bars and restaurants. The brewery in Garland offers an immersive experience where you can taste test everything the brand offers. The Lakewood lager and IPA are well-known local brews. When the weather turns cooler (which, supposedly, it will every year) go for the Pumpkin Spice Latte Temptress and S’mores Temptress, which both clock in at a stout 9.1% ABV. If you're partial to taking your kids with you to the brewery, Lakewood is your Huckleberry.
Oak Cliff Brewing Co.
1300 S. Polk St., No. 222
Five years ago, Oak Cliff Brewing opened in historic Tyler Station, a small retail space in Oak Cliff. Since then, this brewing outfit has taken off and soared. This 30-barrel brewery has a taproom with an ever-evolving and rotating set of taps that Oak Cliff Brewery views as their “playground.” The Black Lager, a German-style Schwarzbier that’s as refreshing as it is crisp, is arguably the headliner. But don’t stop there — like we said, there’s a playground of suds to swim in at OCB.