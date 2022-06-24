12 Best Date Night Restaurants in Dallas

Relationship experts say it’s important to “date your significant other” often. However, for a lot of people, life gets in the way, and “date nights” end up happening only for special occasions. Well, that should change. Don’t wait for a holiday to roll around to connect.
There are so many great date night restaurants around North Texas that it’s impossible to cover all of them in one article, but we do have a few favorites. All have great ambiance and food. So, whether you’re going on a first date, a weeknight date or hiding from the kids for a few hours, following are 12 options.
Boulevardier
408 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts) Boulevardier
is a French-inspired, neighborhood bistro located in the Bishop Arts District. In addition to one of the best wine lists in the city, they have a great oyster program. Their modern takes on classic French bistro are phenomenal. You can't go wrong with the French onion soup, charcuterie boards, crispy duck legs confit or steak with pomme frites. Tuesdays are half-priced steak nights.
Café Izmir
3711 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville) Café Izmir
is a Dallas institution serving great Mediterranean food for the last 26 years. Couples have been coming here for decades. The restaurant is intimate and serves some of the best Mediterranean tapas in Dallas, like pomegranate shrimp and “date night” Izmir hummus (garlic free). They also offer a date night dinner for two for $75. And every Tuesday is customer appreciation night when they have discounted appetizers, tapas, wine and sangria. Tuesday nights are popular, so make reservations in advance.
Café Pacific
24 Highland Park Village (Highland Park)
click to enlarge
Cafe Pacific's pecan ball with vanilla bean ice cream and house-made chocolate sauce with pecans and an almond tuile garnish.
Angie Quebedeaux
For almost 43 years, Café Pacific
has embodied a casual yet elegant vibe in the heart of Highland Park. You’ll dine in the warm glow of dark mahogany and rich marble and indulge in some of the best seafood in the city, including Copper River salmon, Alaskan halibut and Chilean sea bass. But whatever you do, save room for their signature pecan ball, a vanilla bean ice cream ball covered in house chocolate sauce and coated with pecans and an almond tuile garnish.
Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge
1717 Leonard St. (Dallas Arts District)
Looking for a place to go before heading to the symphony or theater? Ellie’s
has the right ambiance to create a magical evening. With an elegant Steinway grand piano as its centerpiece, both local and national entertainers will fill the room in perfect harmony as you sip a specialty cocktail or a glass of wine. Ellie’s also has a fantastic view of the Texas Sculpture Walk.
Gorji
5100 Belt Line Road (Addison)
Date night doesn’t get much more intimate than a restaurant that has only seats five tables each night. Gorji
is not only one of our favorite places for a steak
, but it's also one of the first restaurants in the area to implement a no-tipping policy. Prices are a little bit higher, but you get what you pay for, which in this case is a good thing. The menu changes weekly, and you have a choice of three- or four-course meal. The chef will greet you and comes out after each course to meet customers. Reservations are a must.
The Mexican
1401 Turtle Creek Blvd. (Design District)The Mexican
recently opened in the Design District with beautiful masculine décor, a cigar bar and a glass floor-to-ceiling wall of some of the best tequila around. They have both traditional and eclectic Mexican dishes. For starters, try the chicharron de rib-eye, a wagyu rib-eye served over guacamole and salsa. The filet and bone marrow tacos have beef tenderloin, bone marrow, piquin limón, chives, onions and cilantro served on house-made corn tortillas. Dessert is a must. Try either their cuatro leches cake or the campechana to pair with either their chocolate or espresso martini.
Meridian
5650 Village Glen Drive (The Village)
click to enlarge Meridian
Meridian's beautiful dining room and impeccable service is a wonderful option for a date night.
Alison McLean
is one of the most sought-after restaurants in Dallas for a date night, in part because of its stunning dining room. It's located at the recently renovated Village Apartments complex and is under the direction of chef Junior Borges, who has created a menu based on his Brazilian roots. The fusilli verde is a great choice if you love meaty ragu pasta dishes. And you can’t go wrong with the Rosewood wagyu picanha as a main entrée.
Monarch
1401 Elm St. (Downtown)
Walking through The National to find the elevator to the 49th floor is part of the fun. But once you get there, the view is stunning. Monarch
is a modern Italian restaurant that is all about creating a luxury dining experience. All the pasta is handmade, and the steaks and fresh seafood are cooked in their wood-fired hearth. If you just hit the lottery, be sure to indulge in their Alaskan King Crab, which will run you $1,000.
Modest Rogers Kitchen & Bar
3811 Fairmount St. (Oaklawn) Modest Rogers
is a small, quaint house that has been renovated into a restaurant with only 24 seats inside to create a perfect intimate dinner. They specialize in a blend of Latino, European and Texas flavors with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. While there are staples that are on the menu each night, you will find specials each night that are inspired and created by chef Modesto Rodriguez.
Parigi Restaurant
3311 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)Parigi
is a chef-driven bistro whose menu changes twice a month. They source most of their produce from local farmers, cheese from small-batch cheese makers and seafood from sustainable and responsible fishermen. In addition to their regular menu, they offer daily soup, deviled egg, burger, fish, cake, pie, dessert and frozen drink specials that change regularly, so there is always something new to explore and indulge in.
Salum
4152 Cole Ave. (Uptown)Salum
is the kind of restaurant that sets standards rather than follows them. With only about 15 tables in the restaurant, they are sure to provide you with a great date night experience from beginning to end. Along with their impeccable service, you will find unique dishes like escargot stuffed mushrooms, Australian rack of lamb and beef tenderloin spinach pappardelle.
St. Martin’s Wine Bistro
3020 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)St. Martin’s Wine Bistro
is a lower Greenville institution. They have perfected the art of sophisticated European dining. The service is friendly and attentive with live piano entertainment in the background. Enjoy it all while you sip a glass of wine and indulge in a bowl of their famous Champagne brie soup, escargot or steak Diane.
Urbano Café
1410 N. Fitzhugh Ave. (East Dallas)
click to enlarge
The ciabatta burger might be messy, but it's worth it.
Angie Quebedeaux
Family-owned Urbano Café
has been a great date night destination for the last 13 years. The menu changes regularly, but the focus is on grilled meats and fish, fresh vegetables and pasta with flavorful sauces. When they first opened, they didn’t have the space to properly store wine, so it was BYOB only, which drew wine collectors who wanted to pair their own rare bottles with their favorite entrees at Urbano. They have since expanded by adding Two Doors Down and continue to offer BYOB as well as a well-priced and carefully selected wine and beer list. Some of the more popular menu items include crispy duck breast, veal Bolognese and pan-seared scallops.