Things to Do: Food and Fun To Enjoy Outdoors This Weekend

The Gallery Rooftop Lounge at CANVAS Hotel will host DJs and beautiful sunshine this Saturday.

Businesses are open, COVID-19 vaccination appointments are opening up and spring weather is here. Sounds like a combination that gives “the weekend” an all-new meaning. If you think staying outdoors seems smart (or just plain fun), check out some rooftop jams, live music, Cajun flavor and more at these 10 outdoor events this weekend.

Live Music on the Patio at Lee Harvey’s 1807 Gould St. (Cedars/Southside)

What: The Coppertones–Golden Soul Music

When: 9-11:30 p.m., Friday, April 9

Tickets: $5 at the door

Live music nights are happening (in every way) at Lee Harvey’s. On Saturday night, you can catch 8Tracks, and Tejas Brothers are playing on Sunday.

A Fun Food Park Pop Up 1611 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (South Dallas)

What: MLK Food Park

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 9 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Tickets: Free

A project of Better Block, this food park will be open on Friday evenings and Saturday and Sunday afternoons from April 9 to May 2. There’s new food to try and local music, a kid’s playground and a community garden.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to share their thoughts about the future of mobile food vending options for Dallas.

Music on the Sundown at Granada Rooftop 3524 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

What: Remy Reilly at Sundown at Granada

When: 3-6 p.m., Friday, April 9

Tickets: Free

All kinds of acts are coming back to Granada Theater and Sundown at Granada. This weekend, enjoy afternoon acoustic sets on the outdoor patio stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

EXPAND If you haven't gotten your fill of crawfish yet this season, head out to Traders Village or Vector Brewing this weekend. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Cajun Food and Music at Traders Village 2602 Mayfield Road (Grand Prairie)

What: Big Mamou Cajun Festival at Traders Village

When: Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11

Tickets: Free

This festival brings you plenty of Cajun music, including some Zydeco and “swamp pop.” Chow down on some gumbo, shrimp etouffee and of course, crawfish. Food service starts at 11 a.m. with live music starting at noon.

Wine Tasting in Frisco at Frisco Square 8843 Coleman Blvd.

What: 2nd Annual Frisco Uncorked

When: 11 a.m-7 p.m. Saturday, April 20

Tickets: $30 online through Friday evening, $35 at the event.

Tickets are very limited for this outdoor event in Frisco. General admission tickets include 15 wine samples, and live music will be playing all day. Bring your own picnic blanket or lawn chair, or stay on the move and enjoy shopping and dining around the square.

Bike Ride for Beer and Tacos at Craft and Growler 3601 Parry Ave., Dallas (Exposition Park/Fair Park)

What: Social Pace Bike Ride for Tacos and Beer

When: 4:30-10 p.m., Saturday, April 10

Tickets: Free

This easy-paced, no-drop ride will head to Del Sur Tacos in Oak Cliff for great tacos including a $1.99 cochinita pibil taco offer for riders. Plan on another beer stop before returning to Craft and Growler. Riders should bring their own lights, helmets and water.

Gallery Rooftop Pool Party at CANVAS Dallas Hotel 1325 S. Lamar St. (Cedars/Southside)

What: CANVAS Dallas "Sunburn" Pool Party

When: 1-6 p.m., Saturday, April 10

Tickets: $20 on Eventbrite

Check out the cocktail and food menus at the rooftop lounge with an amazing view of the Dallas skyline. DJ's Kaos, Shadowman, Danny West and Phenom will be spinning sounds for you.

Ruthie’s Food Truck at The Pop Up 3529 Dividend Road (Garland)

What: The Pop Up hosted by Rene Campos of Up2Something Podcast

When: 7 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday, April 10

Tickets: Free

The evening will bring a mashup of shopping, art, games, food and drinks, plus live music. Ruthie’s will be serving from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., while Austin Eastciders and Frankly Organic Vodka will provide complimentary drinks.

Vector Brewing Crawfish Boil 9850 Walnut Hill Lane, No. 405 (Lake Highlands)

What: Crawfish Boil at Vector Brewing with proceeds supporting the Guns & Hoses Foundation

When: Noon “’til they gone,” Sunday, April 11

Tickets: Buy on-site, $15 for a pound and a half of mudbugs, $30 for three pounds.

Lots of crawfish, enough said, right? Eclectic brass band Baba Yaga Orkestar will play starting at 1:30 p.m. while you pinch tails. Hamburgers and chips will be available for those who don’t like crawfish, but the pizza kitchen will be closed all day Sunday for this event.

Proceeds will support the Guns & Hoses Foundation mission of providing immediate financial assistance to the families of fallen police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Pick Up BBQ, Fall in Love with a Pup at Lovers Seafood and Market 5200 W Lovers Lane (North Dallas)

What: Adoption Event at Rathbun’s Curbside BBQ

When: 2-5 p.m., Sunday, April 11

Tickets: Free

Recycled Pomeranians and Schipperkes Rescue will have adoptable cuties on-site at Rathbun’s Sunday pickup spot. Pre-approved applicants will be able to adopt the same day.