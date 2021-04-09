Things to Do: Food and Fun To Enjoy Outdoors This Weekend

- Local
Businesses are open, COVID-19 vaccination appointments are opening up and spring weather is here. Sounds like a combination that gives “the weekend” an all-new meaning. If you think staying outdoors seems smart (or just plain fun), check out some rooftop jams, live music, Cajun flavor and more at these 10 outdoor events this weekend.
Live Music on the Patio at Lee Harvey’s1807 Gould St. (Cedars/Southside)
What: The Coppertones–Golden Soul Music
When: 9-11:30 p.m., Friday, April 9
Tickets: $5 at the door
Live music nights are happening (in every way) at Lee Harvey’s. On Saturday night, you can catch 8Tracks, and Tejas Brothers are playing on Sunday.
A Fun Food Park Pop Up1611 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (South Dallas)
What: MLK Food Park
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 9 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Tickets: Free
A project of Better Block, this food park will be open on Friday evenings and Saturday and Sunday afternoons from April 9 to May 2. There’s new food to try and local music, a kid’s playground and a community garden.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to share their thoughts about the future of mobile food vending options for Dallas.
Music on the Sundown at Granada Rooftop3524 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)
What: Remy Reilly at Sundown at Granada
When: 3-6 p.m., Friday, April 9
Tickets: Free
All kinds of acts are coming back to Granada Theater and Sundown at Granada. This weekend, enjoy afternoon acoustic sets on the outdoor patio stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Cajun Food and Music at Traders Village2602 Mayfield Road (Grand Prairie)
What: Big Mamou Cajun Festival at Traders Village
When: Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11
Tickets: Free
This festival brings you plenty of Cajun music, including some Zydeco and “swamp pop.” Chow down on some gumbo, shrimp etouffee and of course, crawfish. Food service starts at 11 a.m. with live music starting at noon.
Wine Tasting in Frisco at Frisco Square8843 Coleman Blvd.
What: 2nd Annual Frisco Uncorked
When: 11 a.m-7 p.m. Saturday, April 20
Tickets: $30 online through Friday evening, $35 at the event.
Tickets are very limited for this outdoor event in Frisco. General admission tickets include 15 wine samples, and live music will be playing all day. Bring your own picnic blanket or lawn chair, or stay on the move and enjoy shopping and dining around the square.
Bike Ride for Beer and Tacos at Craft and Growler3601 Parry Ave., Dallas (Exposition Park/Fair Park)
What: Social Pace Bike Ride for Tacos and Beer
When: 4:30-10 p.m., Saturday, April 10
Tickets: Free
This easy-paced, no-drop ride will head to Del Sur Tacos in Oak Cliff for great tacos including a $1.99 cochinita pibil taco offer for riders. Plan on another beer stop before returning to Craft and Growler. Riders should bring their own lights, helmets and water.
Gallery Rooftop Pool Party at CANVAS Dallas Hotel1325 S. Lamar St. (Cedars/Southside)
What: CANVAS Dallas "Sunburn" Pool Party
When: 1-6 p.m., Saturday, April 10
Tickets: $20 on Eventbrite
Check out the cocktail and food menus at the rooftop lounge with an amazing view of the Dallas skyline. DJ's Kaos, Shadowman, Danny West and Phenom will be spinning sounds for you.
Ruthie’s Food Truck at The Pop Up3529 Dividend Road (Garland)
What: The Pop Up hosted by Rene Campos of Up2Something Podcast
When: 7 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday, April 10
Tickets: Free
The evening will bring a mashup of shopping, art, games, food and drinks, plus live music. Ruthie’s will be serving from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., while Austin Eastciders and Frankly Organic Vodka will provide complimentary drinks.
Vector Brewing Crawfish Boil9850 Walnut Hill Lane, No. 405 (Lake Highlands)
What: Crawfish Boil at Vector Brewing with proceeds supporting the Guns & Hoses Foundation
When: Noon “’til they gone,” Sunday, April 11
Tickets: Buy on-site, $15 for a pound and a half of mudbugs, $30 for three pounds.
Lots of crawfish, enough said, right? Eclectic brass band Baba Yaga Orkestar will play starting at 1:30 p.m. while you pinch tails. Hamburgers and chips will be available for those who don’t like crawfish, but the pizza kitchen will be closed all day Sunday for this event.
Proceeds will support the Guns & Hoses Foundation mission of providing immediate financial assistance to the families of fallen police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.
Pick Up BBQ, Fall in Love with a Pup at Lovers Seafood and Market5200 W Lovers Lane (North Dallas)
What: Adoption Event at Rathbun’s Curbside BBQ
When: 2-5 p.m., Sunday, April 11
Tickets: Free
Recycled Pomeranians and Schipperkes Rescue will have adoptable cuties on-site at Rathbun’s Sunday pickup spot. Pre-approved applicants will be able to adopt the same day.
