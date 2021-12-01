Have a Foodie on Your Holiday Gift List? Here's a Local Guide.

For the Budding FoodieIf the foodie in your life is looking to learn some basic skills or up their game, consider a gift card to a local cooking class. There are larger chains like Eataly Dallas, Central Market and Sur La Table, but we love supporting local businesses, so we recommend a gift card from The Cookery.
The Cookery
1130 Dragon St., Dallas (also located in Fort Worth at 710 S Main St.)
Locally owned and operated by Kelly Huddleson and her team of instructors, The Cookery offers a broad selection of interactive cooking classes with a focus on international, regional and seasonal cuisine. Each hands-on class provides instruction on how to incorporate the season’s flavors into various dishes. The goal of The Cookery is to empower and excite people in the kitchen no matter what level they're at. Each class is $105 per person, and they publish a calendar of events on their website, so you’re sure to find one that your foodie will love.
For the Charcuterie Board LoverCharcuterie boards are truly a work of art. It takes people with a creative vision to pull one of these masterpieces together. There are several local vendors now offering charcuterie boxes, boards and tables.
Amor y Queso
2932 Main St., (Deep Ellum)
Locally owned and operated by Sarah Carlock, Amor y Queso offers small, medium and large charcuterie boards ranging from $115 to $250 with a variety of meats, cheeses, fresh and dried fruit, vegetables, olives, nuts, a spread (such as honey, jam or garlic), chocolate and crackers or bread (see photo at top). They also offer the option of a grazing table, which is a charcuterie board on steroids that's perfect for any large event of 30 or more.
For the Meat LoverIf you have a carnivore in your life, a gift box from either The Meat Shop or Wild Fork will have them believing in Santa Claus with a renewed spirit.
The Meat Shop
4410 W. Lovers Lane
The Meat Shop is a European-style butcher shop and eatery located in Dallas’ West Lovers Lane neighborhood. The Meat Shop’s entire beef selection is certified, all-natural, hormone-free, antibiotic-free, grass-fed and grain-finished wagyu beef from Rosewood Ranches. Other offerings showcase hormone and antibiotic-free pork, all-natural chicken and a selection of smoked and cured meats and cheeses. Gift boxes are also available.
Wild Fork
4770 W. Eldorado Parkway (Frisco)
Wild Fork set out to transform the way we shop for and consume meat and brings a large selection of affordable, high quality meats. Surprise the chef in your life with a Wild Fork gift bundle delivered to their door.
For the Barbecue Lover
Meat Church
205 S. College St. (Waxahachie)
Matt Pittman, who has appeared on the reality show BBQ Pitmasters, is the mastermind of Meat Church BBQ, which supplies a variety of seasonings, rubs, injections and brines that die-hard barbecue lovers need. Based in Waxahachie, they now have a solid following and offer all their products online either individually or in combo packages.
The Bob + Moe BBQ Show
While this is not a local business, it is an event that is happening locally in 2022. Big Moe Cason and BBQ Bob Trudnak have won cook-offs around the world and have been teaching classes for almost 20 years. They're coming to Dallas on April 2, 2022, to teach your barbecue lover how to smoke chicken, pork, ribs, brisket and beef ribs. Tickets are $350 and participants will get to eat some high-end meats and sample beverages.
For the Sushi Lover
If you have someone on your list who loves sushi but has never made it from scratch, a DIY sushi kit would be a perfect gift.
Sushi de Handroll
8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 820
Sushi de Handroll is a friendly, neighborhood spot specializing in temaki (sushi handrolls) and izakaya bites. Gift your sushi enthusiast with a sushi-making kit that provides all ingredients needed to make these handrolls at home. These kits range in price from $50 to $75, with upgrade options available.
For the Pizza Lover
Does the pizza lover in your life want to learn the secrets and techniques of making an authentic Neapolitan pizza?
Partenope Ristorante
1903 Main St., (Downtown)
For $75 per person, Partenope owner Dino Santonicola will share his secrets and techniques for making proper Neapolitan pizza. The price also includes Peroni or prosecco. Classes are 60 minutes each, limited to six students and are held on Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. They don't sell gift cards specifically for their classes, but you can purchase gift cards in any amount that can be used for a class or at their restaurant.
For the Cheese Lover
Mozzarella Co.
2944 Elm St., (Deep Ellum)
Receive a select new cheese each month or every other month. The cheese can be used for everyday dinners or as a wine pairing. Prices range from $275 (6 months) to $535 (12 months).
Scardello Artisan Cheese
3511 Oak Lawn Ave. (Also located at the Dallas Farmer’s Market)
Each month the cheese enthusiasts at Scardello select three of their favorite cheeses from around the world and deliver them, along with descriptions about the cheese, directly to your door. This subscription costs $45 per month and includes a condiment to go along with the cheese. In addition, they offer cheese virtual tastings that feature different seasonal recipes and pairings. Or you can stop by their store for a pre-made gift box.
For the Chocolate Lover
Chocolate Secrets
3926 Oak Lawn Ave.
If you have a chocolate lover in your life, either of these classes would be perfect: a chocolate-making class or a chocolate-making and wine pairing course. These range from $95 to $180 per person; each guest will leave with their own chocolate creation and an embroidered Chocolate Secrets' apron.
Dude, Sweet Chocolate
408 W. 8th St. (Bishop Arts)
Dude, Sweet Chocolate offers lots of gift options, but one we were intrigued by is their monthly “Chocolate for the People” subscription. Each month, you will get a bevy of chocolate — from truffles to spreads to fudge to bars. The chocolates change based on the seasons.
Kate Weiser
3011 Gulden Lane, #115 (West Dallas)
Maker of the one and only Carl the Snowman (a melting chocolate bomb), Kate Weiser's gift sets are stunning. Almost (almost) too pretty to eat. Only if they weren't so dang delicious.
For the Taco LoverDallas Bites & Sites Tour
4925 Greenville Ave.
This taco and margarita tour has a magical mystery element to it in that the guides don't reveal the locations until guests arrive. For $70 per person, you get air-conditioned motorcoach transportation (that's BYOB), plus four tacos and two margaritas at mostly local hole-in-the-wall places. Taco Tours are every Saturday from 12:30-4:30 p.m. As a side note, they also offer other cool tours, including Dallas by Chocolate, Dallas’ Best BBQ & Brewery Tour and the Speakeasy Tour.
American Tacos, A History and Guide
This definitive book on this history of tacos in America was written by Oak Cliff's very own José Ralat, who is the taco editor at Texas Monthly. The book covers the entire country and examines tacos through the lens, in part, of different cultures. If you've got someone who measures their worth in the number of places they've consumed tacos, this should already be taking up space on their bookshelf.
For that Spicy Person on Your Good ListA true foodie can never have too many spices, oils or rubs in their kitchen. These options offer high-quality products that will have your foodie clearing out their pantries to make room for the new additions to their collection.
1890 Marketplace
2642 Main St., Suite150 (also located in Granbury)
1890 Marketplace carries ultra-premium extra virgin olive oils, fused and infused olive oils, balsamic vinegars plus more than 120 spices, herbs, rubs and a variety of gourmet foods. Grab a gift box or purchase items individually and create your own combination.
Penzey’s Spices
12835 Preston Road
If you have a foodie in your life who has lived in Dallas for any period, they already know about Penzey’s. They offer at least a thousand different spices; some are common household spices, others are unique. You can customize your own gift box or order some of their pre-made boxes for that special spice in your life.