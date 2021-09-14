The Best Oktoberfest Events in North Texas

Following are some of the best spots to raise a stein this fall.
Oktoberfest at the Moth
Meddlesome Moth, 1621 Oak Lawn Ave.
Sept. 17 – Oct. 2 The gastropub in the Design District, Meddlesome Moth, will have special Oktober beer flights in addition to a venison Jägerschnitzel topped with spaetzle and served with green bean almondine for $36. On tap, they'll have Avery's The Kaiser, Okterberfests from Left Hand, Firestone Walker, Ayninger, Weihenstephaner, Brooklyn and Odell.
Fort Worth Oktoberfest
Trinity Park, 2401 University Dr.
Thursday – Saturday, Sept. 22–24 This three-day party in Cowtown includes a 5K run, a 20-mile bike ride, carnival rides and games. Buy tickets in advance for a free stein, although some will be available at the gate. Choose from all the traditional German fare like bratwurst, schnitzel, potato pancakes, putenkeule (turkey leg) and schweinekotelett (pork chops). The entrance to the event is across from Farrington Field (1501 University Dr.), which is where guests can park for $15. Tickets are $10 Thursday, and $15 Friday and Saturday. Or get a three-day pass for $20.
Oktoberfest at The Village
The Village, 5605 Village Glen Dr.
2 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 As if they need a "Wiesn" to party at The Village? They certainly know how and have been practicing hard at it for decades. If you haven't been to this pocket of restaurants and bars since a remodel a couple years ago, this is a great chance to check it out. The main event is free and gets you access to the general hoopla, live music, a caricature artist and a braid bar (a BRAID BAR!?). Upgrade to VIP for $35 and get entry into the Sam Adams beirgarten, special drinks, a stein-hoisting contest, a VIP-only raffle, swag, air-conditioned seating and "luxe" restrooms. Also here: the requisite German fare and a kinder corner.
Oak Highlands Brewery
10484 Brockwood Road
Noon – 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1Oak Highlands Brewery in northeast Dallas might be hosting the most raucous Oktoberfest of all. On Saturday look for a stein-holding contest, a Miss Oktoberfest pageant, chug runs, "rowdy music" and keg bowling. Then they'll do it all again next Saturday, Oct. 1.
Dogtoberfest
Community Beer Co., 3110 Commonwealth Dr.
11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 Community evidently regards Oktoberfest as a great time to celebrate our dogs. And we got zero arguments with that. Head over this Saturday for beers, German food, live music and a dog costume contest. Dallas Pets Alive will be on site with some pooches looking for nice humans and a fur-ever home. Tickets are $20 and include two beers, one German food item and a vintage Community Beer Co. stein (while supplies last).
Laketoberfest 2022
4821 Bass Pro Drive, Garland
Saturday, Sept. 24 Flying Saucer at Lake Ray Hubbard will have a stein hoist, costume contest, schnitzel and its German plate, which is making a comeback for one day only.
Hausf3stVector Brewing, 9850 Walnut Hill Lane
11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 Vector Brewing is returning for its third annual German-inspired celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, with live music, German beer, food, "weenie dogs a-plenty," and, of course, kids' activities because that's sort of Vector's special zest (the kiddie curfew is at 8 p.m. for this event, though). Make room on your shelf for another "das mug" collectible stein, and while lederhosen aren't required, it sure would be cooler if you wore some. No tickets needed, just bring yourself. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. a small business artisan market in the back parking lot will offer a whole bevy of goods.
Siren ROCKtoberfest
Siren Rock Brewing, 310 S. Goliad St., Rockwall
12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 Siren Rock Brewing will have its second annual ROCKtoberfest (because they're in Rockwall), with a full day of German beer, food and music. They'll release their 2022 beer stein ($30) and tap The Tilted Traveler, a German Marzen beer. The polka band The Vaneks from West, Texas, will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Get tickets for the stein and a liter of beer in advance.
Pegasus City Brewery
1508 Commerce St. (Downtown)
Friday – Sunday, Sept. 23–25 One of our favorite downtown breweries, Pegasus City is hosting a 3-day jamboree, and at centerstage is the Big "D" Jamboree Oktoberfest beer. Waiting on Josh is playing on Friday, and there will be a special cask keg tapping along with some contests. Saturday is more live music, German beers and games, plus Puptoberfest at 3 p.m. and an artisan market. Then head back Sunday for Willy and the Wildcards, more games and food.
Oktoberfeast at Legacy Hall
Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano
12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 Legacy Hall is hosting its 5th Annual Oktoberfeast party with polka music by The Dogenstines, a keg hoisting, stein-holding contest and lots of German beer, plus brats and pretzels at a Brisket Love pop-up. You can get in free or buy a $60 ticket that will get you a jalapeño cheddar sausage on a stick with a Bavarian pretzel from Brisket Love plus a souvenir beer stein with beer.
Go Oak Cliff, Oaktoberfest
Tyler Station, 1300 S. Polk St.
11:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 Lace-up your running shoes for a 1.128-mile run with beer samples at Go Oak Cliff's Oaktoberfest. This is the second annual event and includes food, polka music, craft beer and games — all hosted in a tent next to Oak Cliff Brewing Company. The run begins at 11:45 a.m. A ticket gets you a 12-ounce beer stein and two drink tokens. VIP tables are also available. Tickets range from $25 to $375.
Lagerfest
Turning Point Beer, 1307 Brown Trail, Bedford
Noon – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 Turning Point Beer is starting October with a large festival-style celebration paying homage to lagers. No, not technically an Oktoberfest event, but if you're here, you probably appreciate lagerfest. And lagers are German-style beers anyway. Attendees include representatives from more than two dozen local breweries. Tickets include eight pours, a commemorative glass and entry to the event at 2 p.m. VIP tickets get you entry at noon and a T-shirt plus the eight pours and glass.
Oktoberfest Dallas
Flag Pole Hill, 8100 Doran Circle (East Dallas)
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 This family-friendly event is held at Flag Pole Hill, which is just north of White Rock Lake. Oktoberfest Dallas will have local bands, games for the kids in a Kidzone and food from local restaurants. There's a keg tapping and stein-holding contest at 6:30 p.m.
Southlake Oktoberfest
Southlake Town Square, 285 Grand Avenue
Friday – Sunday, Oct. 14–16 This will be Southlake's 21st Annual Oktoberfest and it's free. Enjoy a wide range of food and beverages around the Southlake Town Square as well as many artist and craft booths. And don't miss the wiener dog races. Park and catch a shuttle all for free from White's Chapel United Methodist Church at 185 White Chapel Blvd.