Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Where to Eat Near AT&T Stadium

Headed to a game at AT&T Stadium? Here are the best spots around Arlington to grab a bite.
September 12, 2025
Image: You can (and should) get a birria taco with your barbecue at Hurtado.
You can (and should) get a birria taco with your barbecue at Hurtado. Photo Courtesy of Hurtado Barbecue
If you're in town for a Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium, or any of the many events in Arlington, here's a guide to where to find some local flavor. Arlington has lauded barbecue, stellar burgers, pizza and a Diners, Drive-In and Dives spot.

Prince Lebanese

502 W. Randol Mill Road
Before Guy Fieri went everywhere, he went here. One of the original North Texas spots on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Prince Labanese continues to out-punch its weight inside an old Sonic along Randol Mill Road. Everything is made fresh every day. Everything on the menu is a winner. The schwarma plates or loaded hummus are sure hits. Get the thyme pie for something a little different. It's not a big space, so plan accordingly.

Rodeo Goat

333 East Division St.
Rodeo Goat is a local chain, but it's actually a really fun place to go before or after an event at one of the stadiums. You might hate yourself after pounding down burgers and loaded fries, but you probably already hate yourself if you're a Cowboys fan. Juuuuust joking. We hurt too. The drinks at Rodeo Goat are excellent, as are the burgers. They have a large patio and it's a family-friendly spot.

Mariano's Hacienda

2614 Majesty Drive
Just a couple of miles east of AT&T Stadium, Mariano's is a local legend. Mario Hernandez was the first person to put tequila in a Slurpee machine. Yes, the inventor of the frozen margarita machine. Technically, that happened at a Dallas restaurant, but this Arlington outpost has those same 'let's-put-tequila-in-the-Slurpee-machine' vibes. Here you can get big plates of traditional Tex-Mex every Texan craves. The salsa and chips are perfect. And the mesquite-grilled fajitas hit in all the right places. It's got good energy, service is quick and prices are decent; plates range from $14 to $19.

Soy Cowboy

888 Nolan Ryan Expressway
Soy Cowboy is just across from Globe Life Field at the bottom of Loews Hotel (the big one, not the little one — yes, there are two side by side). Soy Cowboy, a pan-Asian restaurant and bar, is named for a Bangkok street lined with go-go bars. The restaurant is mostly business casual with a bit of everything: dim sum, sushi, robata, noodles, dumplings and Tomahawk steak with ponzu garlic butter ($285). Here's a first look we wrote a while back.

Hurtado Barbecue

205 E. Front St.
Hurtado Barbecue is one of the top barbecue spots in the state. There will likely be a line out the front door, but don't let that scare you off (unless it's all the way down the sidewalk). Once you're at the front, you get your food pretty quickly. It's a casual but nice spot with a big outdoor area and a medium-sized dining room. There's a bar attached so you can order drinks while in the line. Winning! Everything at this Central Texas-style barbecue spot is great  — particularly the brisket. Get the birria tacos. And dessert. Don't skip dessert.

Cane Rosso Arlington

200 N. East St.
Cane Rosso is a local chain that serves much-better-than-chain pasta and Neapolitan-style pizza. The bar has a stellar sangria on tap and Italian and local craft beers. The pizza is creative and fun with things like bacon marmalade and sweet drop peppers. There are also pasta dishes (a real carbonara), sandwiches and good salads (get bacon on the Cesear). It's a casual spot with table service and a large outdoor courtyard with space for kids to frolic.

Division Pizza

506 E. Main St.
Division Brewery's side-hustle, Division Pizza, makes Chicago tavern-style pizzas (the cracker-thin crust style) and smash burgers. That's about it. The menu is small but perfect. We're fans of The Abbey, a white-sauce pie with pistachio and plump mounds of house-made sausage topped with a drizzle of hot honey. Get a house-made beer while you're at; the brewery has a good selection of sours and IPAs. And, it's actually within walking distance of the stadium — if you don't mind a walk.

J. Gilligan's Bar & Grill

407 E. South St.
This old pub is a fun sports bar that often run shuttles (which you can reserve) to games and events at either stadium. There's plenty of indoor seating at J. Gilligan's, some outdoor space and bars everywhere, yet it's also family-friendly. The Irish nachos are all the rage here, but any of the elevated pub fare will do.

Grease Monkey

200 N. Mesquite St.
Grease Monkey has good burgers and a big bar that offers both inside and outdoor seating (we love the outdoor seats). There's a huge TV in the middle of the main room that's fun for watching games. Grease Monkey also has shuttles to the stadiums and live music on occasion. This spot is good for groups and anyone who doesn't mind if things get loud.

Cut & Bourbon

1600 E. Randol Mill Road
Another steakhouse in the stadium-hood, Cut & Bourbon is inside Live by Loews (the smaller of the two hotels). Dinner is seafood- and steak-heavy. Get a 32-ounce dry aged Porterhouse for $135.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
