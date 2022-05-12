Support Us

Food News

Dallas Bakery Bisous Bisous and Restaurant Settle Lawsuit Over Name

May 12, 2022 4:00AM

Bisous Bisous chef and owner Andrea Meyer
Bisous Bisous chef and owner Andrea Meyer Mike Brooks
When pastry chef Andrea Meyer, owner of Uptown bakery Bisous Bisous, says she's invested a lot into her name and brand, she means it.

Bisous Bisous opened in the West Village shopping center on McKinney Avenue in 2015 as a small patisserie with a big buttery heart. Since that time, Meyer has pushed out delicate macarons, kouign amanns, croissants, decadent cakes, pastries and coffee.

In 2021, when a restaurant and bar with a very similar name, Bisou Dallas, moved in on the same street, just a mile south, things immediately went bad. There were errant deliveries, misdirected phone calls and even confused job seekers.

Things particularly got wild last July when a former employee of Bisou Dallas took to her large personal social media following to complain about how she was treated by the new bar and restaurant, which led to 32 retributive one-star reviews from her followers. Unfortunately, those were misdirected at Bisous Bisous.
click to enlarge Bisous Bisous' kouign amann - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
Bisous Bisous' kouign amann
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Meyer's dogged determination is sort of a defining feature of her success; she traveled to Europe just to track down one recipe. So, when the similarly named spot moved into an area where she had established her business and problems started to arise, she wanted to protect her brand.

Prior to Bisous Dallas' opening, Meyer sent the business a cease and desist order, which was ignored. She then filed a trademark infringement lawsuit, along with a crowdsourcing campaign to help with legal fees. On Aug. 16, a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction against Bisou Dallas, prohibiting them from using the name.

The order provided a bit of temporary protection for Bisous Bisous as the case moved forward. Bisou Dallas meanwhile dropped the French name and adopted Kiss.

Nine months after the injunction and court-ordered mediation, they recently came to a settlement.

"WE WON! You may have noticed the restaurant formerly infringing on our name has been renamed and we’re so hopeful that ends all the confusion," Meyer wrote on Bisous Bisous' Facebook page. "Our brand is as strong as ever and we’re grateful to be able to put this whole mess behind us!"

Meyer is thankful for all of the regulars who have helped them through the past year.

"It's hard to overstate how fortunate we are for such a loyal following, truly. It's overwhelming at times. I have customers who found us at the White Rock market in 2014 who still come in regularly," Meyer said.

She's glad to have the case behind her and is ready to focus solely on her business, "We may not be changing the world, but we're feeding and caffeinating those who are."

We've reached out to Kiss but didn't hear back. 
