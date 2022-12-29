Support Us

Perrault, a Specialty Liquor Store, Lands in Mockingbird Station

December 29, 2022 6:00AM

A wall of wine at Perrault.
Nick Reynolds
Perrault, a specialty wine and spirits store with an emphasis on superior quality and consumer education, has opened at Mockingbird Station.

The wine selection is in the hands of in-house sommelier Christina Chilcoat, and the liquor is overseen by owner Fausto Vallejo.

You’ll find quality over quantity at Perrault.
Perrault recently opened in Mockingbird Station.
Nick Reynolds
“We’re minimizing the number of products from bulk wineries and focusing on wines without sugar and extra additives," Chilcoat told the Observer. "I personally taste every wine we bring into the store. I try to buy wines that drink above their price point, but also make sure to have something for everyone at all price points, in every category.”

Similar to how Perrault chooses the wine list, a spirits specialist team taste tests all liquor products before they land on shelves. According to Chilcoat, the focus is on small, family-owned “rockstar” distilleries.

The spot in Mockingbird Station was chosen to fill the need for specialty spirits and boutique wines in the more historic neighborhoods of Highland Park and Dallas. The space has a sleek, minimalist design that showcases its extensive inventory.

“We wanted to bring a personal touch and provide a service that is unique for the people who are local to this area. We’ll offer more classic and iconic old-school wines, and we pride ourselves on having high standards,” Chilcoat said.
Perrault offers carefully selected wines and liquor.
Nick Reynolds
After reaching level 2 sommelier in 2012, Chilcoat worked at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse before settling in at Royal Blue Grocery in Highland Park. She spent four-plus years there as beverage director and ultimately rose to regional beverage director.

In addition to wines and spirits, Perrault will offer an artisan cheese and charcuterie program, private cellar management, custom gift baskets, local chocolates from Kate Weisser and CocoAndre, Reidel glassware, educational wine and spirits books, and cocktail and wine accessories.

And that’s not all.

“My goal with our guests is to learn their palates and cater to their individual preferences,” says Chilcoat. “As we build our relationships with our clients, I’ll conduct wine classes, a monthly wine club and in-store winemaker events where they will be able to sample a variety of products we carefully selected and hope they love.”

5331 E. Mockingbird Lane, Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
