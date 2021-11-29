Support Us

Beer

BrainDead Brewing Has Tapped Out

November 29, 2021 9:52AM

A flight from BrainDead late this summer.
A flight from BrainDead late this summer. Lauren Drewes Daniels
BrainDead Brewing, which opened in Deep Ellum seven years ago, posted a note on its Facebook page last Friday stating that this was their "last weekend of business."
This will be our last weekend of business.
We are thankful for everyone that supported us through almost 7 years of brewpubbing in Deep Ellum, the best neighborhood there ever was.
Come out for some grub and one last pint before we close the doors Sunday night. Our big homie Leo J will be jammin the tunes. Follow him. Go to his shows. Give him love.
Our small staff will be working hard all weekend so please tip what you can and buy some beers for the cooks.
Again, we appreciate every person that has ever walked in our doors and given us any of your time and hard earned money. We’re sorry that we gotta go but we love you and wish you the best!

The spot was backed by local restaurateur Sam Wynne, whose other spots include Meddlesome Moth, Flying Saucer, Lark on the Park and Rodeo Goat. He started BrainDead with Jeff Fryman. They hired brewer Andrew Huerter, who had been at Deep Ellum Brewing Co. They arrived in Deep Ellum on the cusp of the local craft brewing scene.

BrainDead Brewing was technically a brewpub, no beer to-go or canned. They made their own and offered taps to other craft brewers, plus they had a solid kitchen.

The business outlook started to dim in September 2020 when they posted they would reopen for takeout service after they'd been closed because of the pandemic; Wynne countered on his own Facebook page that BrainDead was out of money and the landlords were supposed to have already locked Fryman and team out. Eater has all the deets on that odd airing of laundry.

No official word on why they've shuttered.

Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

