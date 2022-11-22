Prime Rib Restaurant Brass Ram Opens Secluded Dining Room in East Quarter

The East Quarter just got a new restaurant specializing in prime rib and high-end kitschy décor. Brass Ram is another Nick Badovinus concept under the Flavor Hook brand along with Town Hearth, Montlake Cut, National Anthem, Desert Racer, Neighborhood Services and Yo! Lobster.
Badovinus has a way of injecting big character and a breezy lavishness into his spaces: each concept is impeccably curated and brazenly overdone, but in the most ironically approachable way. And the food is always great.
Brass Ram sits on the second floor of the triangular Magnolia Building above National Anthem on Commerce Street. The East Quarter was once home to automobile showrooms and at one point housed offices of the Observer. The developer Todd Interests has invested heavily in the area, restoring turn-of-the-century brick and stone buildings; 18 have been restored so far. There's also a new 20-story mixed-use space with retail, offices and residences.
With Brass Ram, Badovinus aimed to create a secluded restaurant with a supper club feel. The restaurant’s website certainly aids to the mystery behind Brass Ram’s closed doors, as scant information is provided other than, “Supper nightly, Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 5PM.” Oh, and no kids under 13.
Luckily, a press release sheds light on some of the menu’s offerings. Look for a meal of USDA prime rib and steak that is slow-roasted and finished with a tallow butter rub. The French Dip sandwich comes with 12 ounces of shaved prime rib. Guests can also order a tomahawk pork chop and bucatini ammiraglio served with lobster, tomato, scampi butter and parmesan.
In addition to food, Brass Ram has created an extravagant cocktail menu with over 70 bourbons and whiskeys to choose from. A special martini menu offers four drinks that can be made with gin or vodka.
Badovinus led the interior design team, amassing unique items like vintage books, framed photographs of Marilyn Monroe and brass stags. He aims to create a cozy, unique space with the feeling of a private club.
Despite its private feel, Brass Ram is now open to the public and seats 120 people at 2130 Commerce St. Reservations are by email or phone.