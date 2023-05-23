Brian's Coffee Opens with Japanese Souffle Pancakes, Tornado Rice and Big Butts

Brian’s Coffee Roasters is now open in Carrollton. Owner Brian Chong is behind other local restaurants including Moodaepo, the big energy Korean barbeque spot. With this new place, he is jumping into the brunch game with a high-end coffee menu and European pastries.
Not all of the restaurant is completed yet, but Brian's Coffee Roasters is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a full coffee bar, French pastries and sandwiches and pasta for lunch. There's both table service and a counter to pick up and go.
Chong brings panache to all his endeavors, and Brian’s Coffee is no exception. For starters, he recruited baker Yi Ting Yan to develop the pastry offerings. Yan attended culinary school in Taiwan, where she was part of a championship baking team. She has spent the past five years baking in France, including at a one-Micheline-star restaurant. But for the past month, she's been in Texas at Brian’s Coffee developing a collection of French pastries. Chong has also recruited another baker just for the croissants, Wei Wu.
Chong has ordered the elusive Geisha beans known for their distinctive flavor (and high price); they're grown in a specific region in Panama. Once the beans have arrived, Chong said he'll let us know; if you want a cup be prepared to pay $15 to $20.
Brian's Coffee is not just a cafe with pastries and coffee, however. There are also few specialty Korean items on the menu, including the omelet rice (omurice) dish made with fried rice and a tornado egg topped with a house demi-glace ($12), kind of like the dish we wrote about at Kyuramen recently. There's also a shrimp katsu version for $16.
Brian's also serves the not-easy-to-find — or to make — Korean souffle pancakes ($15).
There are five pasta dishes on the menu; a kimchi carbonara has hints of fermented kimchi with smoked bacon and a house cream sauce ($15). A shrimp rose dish is served with a housemade Pomodoro cream sauce, shrimp and mini croissant ($16).
Don't leave without indulging in the pastries, however. That'd be mildly offensive. One of everything in the case should be sufficient.
Brian’s Coffee Roasters, 4109 State Highway 121, Carrollton. Wednesday – Monday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed Tuesday.