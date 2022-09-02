Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch

Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
Early this year, one of the best brunch destinations in Dallas was forced to close its doors due to gentrification in Oak Cliff. Ten Bells Tavern, located in Bishop Arts, was one of the premier spots to get your fill of brunch along with ample libations to wash it down. It's been said that a phoenix rises from its own ashes, so Michael Hickey, former Ten Bells co-owner, opened up a new establishment in Arlington that is bigger and bolder than its predecessor, and now he wants to make it brunchier.
Binions Ice House resides in the former lumberyard of the same name that was established in 1972 near downtown. The new place pays homage by keeping the original sign that hovered over the building for the last four decades.
Binions opened earlier this year, and it's evident there is a lot of room to grow in this location. There’s a patio with a large courtyard (bocce ball space?), and the inside is spacious, with plenty of seating for patrons and a couple of pool tables to help occupy your time. If billiards is not your bag, there are plenty of TVs to watch the Cowboys and Rangers break our hearts again. Binions also has a stage for local acts and adventurous karaoke singers.
From talking to the staff, it's clear that Binions hopes to mirror the magic of the former Oak Cliff establishment. Some of the cooks and bartenders who helped put Ten Bells on the map are here now. The menu has the usual brunch suspects such as a Country Breakfast ($14) with chicken fried chicken, taters, eggs your way and black pepper gravy.
There's also the classic eggs Benedict with poached eggs on English muffins with a creamy hollandaise. ($12). If you need a heavy carb load to cure a hangover, you can also lean into a stack of pancakes ($5) or French Toast made from Texas toast ($5).
For some, weekend brunch is just a proper excuse to sip cocktails to ward off the pending nightmare of returning to work on Monday. Binions serves up mimosas and a house-made Bloody Mary with your choice of tequila, gin or vodka ($3). PBR and Miller High Life are also just $3.
During the week, check out the chalkboard for specials. Or choose from burgers, wings, nachos and other fare to soak up booze or soothe your troubled soul.
This is Binions' first week entering the ring for Best Brunch destination in Arlington, and things are off to a good start. Once a rhythm and flow have been established, don’t be surprised to see some of the items that made Ten Bells a top-tier brunch destination such as chicken and waffles, duck confit hash and S.B.L.T. (Shrimp, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato). Don’t knock it until you try it because it will change your life.
Binions Ice House, 205 N. West St., Arlington, 3 p.m.–2 a.m. Monday – Friday (kitchen 5–10 p.m.); 11 a.m.–2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday (brunch 11 a.m.–3 p.m.)