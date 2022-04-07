Ten Bells Tavern to Close April 24; No Date Set for New Spot Yet

click to enlarge Ten Bell's dumpster speaks of truth. Lauren Drewes Daniels

The froth of Bishop Arts is dissolving.Ten Bells Tavern, a local favorite bar with a great patio and chill vibe is set to close shop soon to make way for more apartments.Owner Meri Dahlke opened this spot a decade ago when the neighborhood was just a metaphorical burgeoning indie rock band. It was a highly unassuming pub from the get-go: a small-ish tin building with the logo in black spray paint on the side. But then the kitchen pushed out bar food that put high-end restaurants to shame. The dim interior has a sheen of grunge. It was a dark bar to drink a darker beer, as well as an open-air patio for an easy brunch or basket of fish and chips.Dahlke knew her days were numbered. Alamo Manhattan Corp. bought the land and in 2021 announced plans for mixed-used developments with apartments. Neighbor Local Oak closed at the end of last year. But, Dahlke thought her bar had until July. A few weeks ago they found out they had to be out by the end of April.Not to fret too much: the bar is relocating to a new space nearby at 238 W. 8th St. When it's open we'll be sure to let you know.For now, what you need to know is that you should get to Ten Bells Tavern between now and April 24 to help them get through this move. They have kitties to feed, after all, and bills to pay. See their full Facebook post below.