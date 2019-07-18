 


4
Liberty Burger's $8.50 Baby Bella Burger, because who has time to eat a burger and onion ring separately?EXPAND
Dalila Thomas

Budget Bites: Liberty Burger’s Baby Bella Won’t Break the Bank, Just Your Diet

Dalila Thomas | July 18, 2019 | 4:00am
Budget Bites is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in DFW, because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out.

Onion rings have always been an acceptable substitute for fries, and over the years, onion rings on a burger have easily become a fan favorite. But what Liberty Burger is doing takes things to new heights, without taking all your money.

Stacked tall, the Baby Bella Burger ($8.50) is a fresh, grass-fed beef patty topped with melted queso blanco, a Big O ring (homemade onion ring), sautéed baby bella mushrooms and basil garlic aioli. Don’t fret if onion rings aren’t your thing. Liberty Burger boasts a strong lineup with an array of options, like the Woodstock  ($8.50), a  chopped vegetable burger with Swiss cheese, spring greens, avocado, tomato and basil garlic aioli on a wheat bun.

Liberty's $3 mini pies are a secret no longer.EXPAND
Dalila Thomas

If you’re a classic burger lover, the Liberty Burger ($6.50) comes with the basics — LTO and pickle — and you can add a slice of cheese for a dollar. But their best-kept secret? The mini pies that are three bucks a pop. Who doesn’t love a sweet finish to an already sweet deal?

Remind Me Later >