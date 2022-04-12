Support Us

Carbone's Side Hustle, Carbone Vino, Now Open in the Design District

April 12, 2022 4:00AM

Carbone Vino holds tables for walk-ins, so you might have a better shot of getting in here this year.
For the lastest in Carbone versus Carbone’s debate, Carbone has upped the stakes with Carbone Vino, a new restaurant concept with pizza and a vast wine cellar located right next door in their restaurant, which opened last week in the Design District.

Major Food Group (MFG), the group behind Carbone as well as 30 other restaurants, hotels and private clubs globally, has opened its first true bar suited for dining. MFG also recently opened Sadelle's in Dallas.
Some of the menu at Carbone is available at Carbone Vino, like this ravioli del giorno.
Some of the menu at Carbone is available at Carbone Vino, like this ravioli del giorno.
“Carbone Vino, in many ways, is the patriarch of the family. Not only is it an extension of our iconic restaurant, it’s a celebration of Italian tradition inspired by the elegant simplicity of an extraordinary bottle of wine paired with the perfect pizza,” MFG co-founder Mario Carbone said in a press release.

According to the Robb Report, Carbone Vino will have close to 1,000 bottles of wine from 20 regions in Italy. Mario Carbone told Andy Wang with Robb Report that they're "easily sitting on a million dollars of wine on any given night and they have put together a list that just goes far deeper in vintages than anybody else."

In contrast with Carbone Dallas’ month-long waitlist, Carbone Vino encourages walk-ins and the wine program is available both by the bottle and quartino (about a glass and a half, or 7 ounces).

In addition to some of Carbone's staple dishes, the menu at Vino includes new items like their signature thin-crust square pizza along with handmade pasta, grand salumi boards and a constantly changing selection of dishes. Don't fret, you can get the $25 Caesar on this side too. After dinner, guests can enjoy freshly made table-side gelato.

The food isn’t the only thing that distinguishes Carbone Vino. Instead of mid-century New York glamor, Vino's atmosphere draws inspiration from MFG’s favorite restaurants and hotels in Tuscany and northern Italy.
Carbone Vino is now open in the Design District.
Carbone Vino is now open in the Design District.
The space was designed by Ken Fulk, who over the years has created a range of restaurant spaces together with MFG, including the Carbone locations in Dallas, Miami, and Las Vegas.

According to Fulk, the space “celebrates a leisurely European mindset, with hand-painted pharmacy cabinets, gilded mirrors, and a wall of windows that allows for excellent people watching, while the al fresco experience — surrounded by citrus trees in oversized terra cotta pots — easily provides the ideal place to linger.”

Reservations can be made on Resy, plenty of tables are held for walk-ins.

Carbone Vino, 1617 Hi Line Drive, 5 - 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
Alyssa High is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer working toward her master's degree at UNT. Alyssa writes about fun restaurants and good eats. She also has attempted to go vegan three times and failed.
