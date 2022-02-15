Support Us

North Texas Brewers Face-Off in 8th Annual Craft Beer Chili Challenge

February 15, 2022 4:00AM

The chili cook-off will be held in the Mustang Station east parking lot. bigInkPR
If you had plans for Sunday, Feb. 20, go ahead and call in sick. Might want to call in for Monday too.

Cedar Creek Brewhouse and Eatery (1390 Bee Street) in Farmers Branch is hosting its eighth annual North Texas Craft Beer Chili Challenge. More than 30 North Texas breweries will gather to create their best pot of chili using one of their own beers as the anchoring ingredient.

Those in attendance can donate $10 for 10 tasting cups and a spoon; every $10 donation allows you one vote for your favorite chili too. The proceeds from the event will benefit Metrocrest Services, a local organization helping individuals, families and seniors who are going through a crisis to stabilize their lives for a brighter future. Last year’s event raised $12,000, according to event officials.

Some notable breweries in attendance include Bitter Sisters Brewery, Funky Picnic Brewery, Oak Highlands Brewery, Peticolas, Rahr, On Rotation, Siren Rock, Vector Brewing and more. Martin House is on the docket and it will be interesting to see what they come up with. Maybe Flamin' Hot Cheetos beer chili? Or Best Maid sour pickle chili? The list of breweries will continue to be updated on the Prekindle event page where you can also snag a ticket. 

Beer in chili makes perfect sense. Certainly a lot more sense than cinnamon, which we've been hearing too much about recently. Flavor depth comes from the addition of bitter or sour flavors to balance against the sweetness of other ingredients. Too much sweetness would be sickly and saccharine; too much bitter/sour would be unpalatable. Beer is a perfect source of bitterness.

In addition to the chili competition, there will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Cedar Creek joining the Farmers Branch Chamber of Commerce, as well as live music and screen printing by PINT Services.

The chili challenge will run from 12-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb 20, in the Mustang Station east parking lot. 
Chance Townsend is the Dallas Observer's food intern for spring 2022. He's a grad student at UNT, and his favorite time of the day is unlimited mimosa brunch. If he's not writing about food then he's probably in the kitchen cooking it.

