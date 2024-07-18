 Cedar Hill Restaurant Hillside Social Blends Creole and Southern Style | Dallas Observer
Hillside Social Brings Creole-Infused Southern Dishes to Cedar Hill

Chef and founder Tracy Thomas aims to get to the root of Southern cuisine.
July 18, 2024
Plump and juicy jerk shrimp are served over elote, offering a sweet and spicy kick.
Plump and juicy jerk shrimp are served over elote, offering a sweet and spicy kick. Alexis Castillo
Hillside Social may have just changed the game when it comes to dining out in Cedar Hill. Founded by chef Tracy Thomas, Hillside Social combines Creole cooking with an elegant tea party atmosphere.

We had the opportunity to speak with Thomas and explore what the restaurateur’s white and golden palace in Hillside Village has to offer.

“I would describe [the menu] as Southern, with a twist of Caribbean infusion,” Thomas said. “It really gets to the root of Southern cuisine.”

Guests shouldn’t expect anything short of extravagant table settings, vibrant light fixtures and even a rose garden on the wall above art-deco flooring and jewel-toned seating.

You may have seen cocktails set aflame take over Instagram and TikTok, and Hillside has you covered with your dose of “camera eats first” content. Check out the “Heat Wave” cocktail, made with lime, watermelon flavor and coconut rum. (Have your camera ready for when the torch comes out and garnishes your drink with flames.)

The “Social-rita" looks innocent, but beware. It's strong, served on the rocks and adorned with butterflies — a recurring motif at Hillside. Whereas traditional margaritas are made with triple sec and tequila, the Social-rita is crafted with agave and St. Germaine liquor.
Hillside Social is filled with elegant touches.
Alexis Castillo
Thomas, who has a Creole background, says her menu is inspired by her mother's home cooking, but she delegates culinary control to executive chef Lex Webb.

So, what was for dinner?

The first course of the evening was jerk shrimp over elote. The corn was sweet, tossed in a cream-based sauce that held a spicy kick. The shrimp were plump, juicy and fresh. Overall, the shrimp and elote was a light portion but a promising introduction for what was to come.
Watermelon chunks add a sweet touch to the jerk chicken at Hillside Social.
Alexis Castillo
The second course was the “Green Goddess,” topped with feta cheese crumbles, fresh greens, tomatoes, onions and radish. We don't often stray far from croutons that resemble our beloved Texas toast, but these made-from-scratch crispy croutons melt in your mouth without overworking the jaw.

Next, we tried Webb’s mac and cheese baked with smoked Gouda and sharp cheddar. This dish was served souffle style  to ensure each guest received a fresh-out-of-the-oven experience.

The main course of the evening was jerk chicken served with watermelon chunks and tossed in a vinaigrette with a gravy-like consistency. The chicken was savory and slightly blackened.

Dessert was chef Krystal Barnes' peach cobbler made with Roxor bourbon, peach slices, made-from-scratch vanilla ice cream and topped with powdered sugar. Guests could be overheard describing the tasty Southern delight as “a warm hug.”

Hillside Social, 305 FM 1382, No. 314, Cedar Hill. Wednesday – Thursday, 4–11 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – midnight. 
