Portillo's Food Truck to Roll Through Dallas in Advance of Restaurant Opening

Chicagolanders in North Texas take heart: You left Chicago, so now Portillo's is coming for you — even before their actual brick-and-mortar location, which is scheduled to open later this year.
Portillo's first opened in a small trailer in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963 and now has more than 60 locations across the U.S. They're popular for their Chicago-style hot dogs made with Vienna Beef franks "dragged through the garden" (mustard, relish, celery, freshly chopped onions, sliced red tomato, kosher pickles and sport peppers on a steamed poppyseed bun), Italian beef sandwiches, cheese fries and chocolate cake shakes.
In March the company announced they're opening a North Texas outpost as part of a massive expansion across the US. Ahead of that, they're sending down their Portillo's truck, which is called the Beef Bus and unfortunately isn't anything like the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, but we imagine many will still flock to it.
It's still yet to be decided if North Texas can support a stand-alone hot-dog restaurant. We don't have a great record; Luscher's Post Oak Red Hots, Wild About Harry's and Hoffman Hot's all opened and closed rather quickly (even though Luscher's hots are thankfully still on many menus). But perhaps the long-standing fame of Portillo's will see it through.
The Beef Bus is scheduled to land at The Grandscape in the Colony, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 11, directly across from the future Portillo's Restaurant, which is scheduled to open sometime this year.
Then that weekend, July 15 - 17, they'll be at the Summer Truckin' Nationals at AT&T Stadium, so you'll likely need tickets to the event to try them there.
Tuesday, July 19, the Beef Bus will be parked at Klyde Warren Park from 4 to 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 21, they'll head back up to The Grandscape for "Christmas in July" from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Friday, July 22, you can find them at Truck Yard in The Colony (5959 Grove Lane) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 23, is their last showing at Harvest House in Denton, 331 Hickory St., from 4 to 8 p.m.