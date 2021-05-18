 
There's a Chick-fil-A Sauce Shortage and Sen. Ted Cruz Blames President Biden

Lauren Drewes Daniels | May 18, 2021 | 10:38am
Found 'em!
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Chick-fil-A announced last week that supply chain issues have caused a shortage in their restaurants of select sauces, including Zesty Buffalo, Classic Chick-fil-A, Herb Ranch and Polynesian sauces. The company says it's working to solve this issue.

Feels like maybe one department forget to tell the other they're bottling the sauce and selling it at grocery stores now. Bummer.

Regardless, when ordering online, sauces are restricted to one packet per order. This also appears to be the policy when ordering in-person too, although Monday during peak lunch at one North Texas store no sauce was available.

This saucy shortage led Sen. Ted Cruz to tweet that "Joe Biden is destroying America" along with a Breitbart news article.

Also playing on the public's fragile emotions about sauces, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt laid the foundation for his re-election campaign by issuing a statement that read, "Conservative governors are the absolute last line of defense. We're fighting to block liberal policies and promote common-sense policies to bring down the price of gas, to lower the cost of groceries, and to make sure Chick-fil-A never has another sauce shortage."

In another Tweet, Stitt quoted I Chronicles 5:20, "He answered their prayers, because they trusted him,"

Pray harder, Oklahoma. Pray. Harder.

Meanwhile, we found a stockpile of Chick-fil-A sauces at Tom Thumb and Kroger (in the photo at top) where there were dozens of squeeze bottles.

No word on when the sauce packet inventory will be sufficiently replenished.

In other homophobic chicken news, according to their site, Chick-fil-A is testing spicy Chick-n-Strips entrée and spicy Chick-n-Strips biscuits in stores in Tampa, Chicago and Central Texas. 

