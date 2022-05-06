First Look: Coconut Paradise, It's an Urgent Thing

Coconut Paradise, inside the 99 Ranch Market at the George Bush Tollway and Old Denton in Carrollton, opened around Easter and is still in its extended soft opening stage. They serve up some flavorful sweetness in the form of coconut jelly, and word of mouth and various Facebook pages have created enough of buzz that it’s extremely busy. In fact, there is a help wanted sign near the counter that states “Urgent Hiring: full/part time.” Not just hiring, but urgent hiring, and the crowds that were there the Saturday we visited would attest to this.
Owner Hanyue Jiang was manning the register along with three or four other very diligent workers who were trying their best to serve everyone these heavenly Asian delicacies in a timely and efficient manner. There was a line to place the order, which was good in that it allowed us to peruse the menu and attempt to understand exactly what was being served. They have various drinks such as iced coconut milk with espresso, taro peach gum latte and coconut water with rose and tea, but we were there for the jelly.
In the jar such selections include fresh-cut mango coconut jelly, papaya coconut jelly, dark chocolate and Oreo coconut jelly, and toasted caramel durian coconut jelly. If you decide to get it served in a whole coconut, your choices include the whole coconut jelly trio (coconut pudding, coconut meat and toasted coconut flakes), coconut jelly with Oreo and mochi ball and coconut jelly with purple sticky rice, mango and rice ball.
First of all, the glass jars are cute and have the Coconut Paradise logo printed on them and come with a screw-top lid. This treat was visually pleasurable with colorful, firm and just ripe strawberries sitting atop the coconut jelly. Again, the coconut jelly is sort of a cross between gelatin and pudding and not too sweet. In fact, there was a sugar cane pump on the counter in case you wanted it sweeter, but we did not find this necessary. Bonus: you get to keep the jar.
Coconut Paradise located inside 99 Ranch Market (Carrollton) 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday & Tuesday - Thursday 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday