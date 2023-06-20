Colette, a European Artisan Aperitivo, To Open in the West Village Late Summer

Dallas, Colette. Colette, Dallas.
Collette is coming to the West Village (3699 McKinney Ave., No. 306) this summer to the former space of Pok the Raw Bar. Not to be confused with another Colette in Dallas, this cocktail lounge is a European-inspired concept from the team behind Namo, an omakase restaurant also in the West Village.
In addition to seasonal cocktails, this artisan aperitivo destination will offer small tastings that pull from the bar and food culture of Europe. As you might have inferred, an aperitivo is much like an appetizer, a pre-game snack or drink, like an Aperol spritz; something light with carbonated water and bitters. Throw in some cheese and bread and you're basically in Europe without the passport.
At Colette, they'll offer that experience in an intimate space where every detail, from the glassware to the marble tabletops and floors, will be thoughtfully curated.
Do you think Europe has any Dallas- or Texas-inspired cocktail lounges with small bowls of queso, bacon-wrapped jalapeños stuffed with brisket and Lone Star? We can only hope. I saw an El Chico's in Paris once.
Colette will open later this summer because, for one, Europeans don't do this heat and also they don't really like air conditioning. So, the timing is very on-brand. Well done.