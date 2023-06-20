 Colette is Coming to Dallas; A European-Inspired Aperitivo Lounge | Dallas Observer
Colette, a European Artisan Aperitivo, To Open in the West Village Late Summer

June 20, 2023 8:00AM

Colette is expected to open later this summer.
Dallas, Colette. Colette, Dallas.

Collette is coming to the West Village (3699 McKinney Ave., No. 306) this summer to the former space of Pok the Raw Bar. Not to be confused with another Colette in Dallas, this cocktail lounge is a European-inspired concept from the team behind Namo, an omakase restaurant also in the West Village.
Ruben Rolon is a award-winning bartender from Miami.
The team at Colette has recruited a first-round pick to run the cocktail program. Ruben Rolon was previously the head bartender at the two-star Michelin L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami and one-star Michelin Le Jardinier Miami. He was also awarded the 2022 Florida Exceptional Cocktails Award. Well, howdy, Ruben. We should all get along just fine.

In addition to seasonal cocktails, this artisan aperitivo destination will offer small tastings that pull from the bar and food culture of Europe. As you might have inferred, an aperitivo is much like an appetizer, a pre-game snack or drink, like an Aperol spritz; something light with carbonated water and bitters. Throw in some cheese and bread and you're basically in Europe without the passport.

At Colette, they'll offer that experience in an intimate space where every detail, from the glassware to the marble tabletops and floors, will be thoughtfully curated. 

Do you think Europe has any Dallas- or Texas-inspired cocktail lounges with small bowls of queso, bacon-wrapped jalapeños stuffed with brisket and Lone Star? We can only hope. I saw an El Chico's in Paris once.

Colette will open later this summer because, for one, Europeans don't do this heat and also they don't really like air conditioning. So, the timing is very on-brand. Well done. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

