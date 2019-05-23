 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Craft and Growler is readying for big changes: the Expo Park craft beer bar will soon start brewing beer on-site.EXPAND
Craft and Growler is readying for big changes: the Expo Park craft beer bar will soon start brewing beer on-site.
Rob Celestino

Craft and Growler Is Branching Out by Serving Food and Brewing Their Own Beer

Kelly Dearmore | May 23, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

When Craft and Growler opened across the street from Fair Park in 2012, it was the first of its kind in Dallas: A bar focused not only on offering more than 40 taps of craft beer, many of which were local, but to specifically sell beer by the growler was quite the revelation for North Texas craft beer fiends at the time.

Now, the wheels are in motion for Craft and Growler to lead the pack in a new way: by brewing its own beer. The bar posted pictures of some gleaming silver brewing equipment on its Facebook page last week with the caption “More change is coming. Stay tuned.” According to general manager Robert Celestino, this new venture is but one of the developments he and owner Todd Quigley see as inventive ways to continue to stand out in an ever-expanding craft beer landscape. Quigley bought Craft and Growler from original owners Kevin Thibodeaux and Cathrine Winslow in 2017 and is now ready to build the brand into something bigger.

“The more and more we thought about all of the growth and changes in the beer scene here in North Texas,” he says, “Todd and I decided we needed to do something different.”

In a recent Facebook survey of its more than 25,000 followers, Craft and Growler asked if they wanted them to begin selling food or brewing beer on-site. Celestino says the response came back almost 50/50 even, which made them decide to branch out into both directions. In recent weeks, under the supervision of chef Joseph Tarantino, menu items including grilled chicken sandwiches and Greek salads have been tested.

One particular menu item that Quigley, a Minnesota native, is excited about is the Juicy Lucille. Inspired by the famous, much-debated “Juicy Lucy” burger (made with a burger patty stuffed with cheese) from Minneapolis, the Dallas version will hopefully be an attention-getting burger, Celestino says.

As for the beer, the wait will be a bit longer than for the food. Celestino says that the licensing process for the brewing is an arduous, time-consuming process. Realistically, he says, the goal is to “be brewing by the end of the summer.” When they do finally begin brewing, the in-house beers will not replace the dozens of beers they usually offer.

“We have enjoyed great relationships with so many breweries, especially many of the ones here in North Texas,” he says. “We’re not looking to compete with them with our beers. In fact, many of the first beers we make will probably come in the form of collaborations with some of the brewpubs and production breweries around here.”

The tentative plan is to have one or two in-house beers available at a given time. Because the brewing capacity of their three-barrel system will be more limited compared with a standard brewery, Celestino hopes they’ll produce styles that veer away from the standard stuff. In their role as retailer, Craft and Growler understands which brewers excel in certain areas and will look to partner with brewers based upon each individual recipe idea. They plan to bring on a head brewer to lead the project, though the staff will be involved in most of the process as well.

“Selling beer has been great for us,” he says. “But if everything is changing, we want to change with it.”

Craft and Growler, 3601 Parry Ave. (Expo Park)

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >