Just In Time for the Midterms, Ballots & Booze Is Back

We probably don't have to remind you that early voting for the midterm elections starts Oct. 22 — we're pretty sure anyone with eyes and ears is aware of this contentious Texas election. But if you're still not sure who you're voting for — or don't know what, other than Cruz and Beto, is on the ballot — the Ballots & Booze happy hour is for you.

This civic-minded event is free, non-partisan and works like this: Once you arrive at Mac's Southside on Sunday night, you'll get a precinct-specific sample ballot and will have the opportunity to check out voter guides, endorsement lists and chat with other drinkers who are, well, a little more informed than you. You'll get info on every race on the ballot and will leave with a buzz and a completed sample ballot to take with you when you vote.