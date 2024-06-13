Dallas Bar Loses Big on Kyrie Drink Special, Serves 900+ Tequila Shots

Yesterday we reported that Dallas bar River Pig Saloon on Lower Greenville ran a Kyrie Irving special for the Mavs' Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics: for every assist Irving had all patrons got a dollar off their tab. Even better, for every 3-pointer Irving sank, free tequila shots.
In Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals in Boston, Irving hadn't sunk a single 3-pointer. However, in the previous playoff rounds he had averaged 2.6 a game. He was due. Back in Dallas Irving had four 3-pointers and two assists.
Ramzy Hattar at River Pig Saloon said they ended up serving around 900 shots to about 230 guests. Some passed on the last couple of shots. The folks at River Pig even honored three free throws Irving made after being fouled on a three-pointer. So they doled out for five shots all told. But who's counting?
Hattar is spending the day assessing the full damage and looking for a tequila sponsor. "I am so glad that Kyrie had a great game but damn that loss hurt," Hattar says jokingly.
No matter the damage, Hattar and his team at River Pig said it was fun because the crowd was so into it.
"Everytime he'd get the ball everyone would yell, 'Shoot it!' and when he made it they'd go crazy," he said.
The staff could barely keep up with pouring drinks.
Seeing the promotion work a spell on Irving, Hattar joked that his next special would be tied to Luka Doncic rebounding. But given that the superstar typically has double-digit rebounds (but only six in Game 3), he'd get killed on booze.
Hattar is leaning toward Luka three-pointers for Friday's special, but follow River Pig's Instagram for details. Doncic went 1 for 7 on three-pointers Wednesday, so he's due.
Imagine a promotion tied to Luka whining to the refs.