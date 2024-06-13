 Dallas Bar Loses Big on Kyrie Drink Special, Serves 900+ Tequila Shots | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dallas Bar Loses Big on Kyrie Drink Special, Serves 900+ Tequila Shots

A Dallas bar bet on Kyrie Irving. And lost.
June 13, 2024
Kyrie Irving made four of six 3-point shots on Wednesday.
Kyrie Irving made four of six 3-point shots on Wednesday. Getty Images
Share this:
Yesterday we reported that Dallas bar River Pig Saloon on Lower Greenville ran a Kyrie Irving special for the Mavs' Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics: for every assist Irving had all patrons got a dollar off their tab. Even better, for every 3-pointer Irving sank, free tequila shots.

In Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals in Boston, Irving hadn't sunk a single 3-pointer. However, in the previous playoff rounds he had averaged 2.6 a game. He was due. Back in Dallas Irving had four 3-pointers and two assists.

Ramzy Hattar at River Pig Saloon said they ended up serving around 900 shots to about 230 guests. Some passed on the last couple of shots. The folks at River Pig even honored three free throws Irving made after being fouled on a three-pointer. So they doled out for five shots all told. But who's counting? 

Hattar is spending the day assessing the full damage and looking for a tequila sponsor. "I am so glad that Kyrie had a great game but damn that loss hurt," Hattar says jokingly.

No matter the damage, Hattar and his team at River Pig said it was fun because the crowd was so into it.

"Everytime he'd get the ball everyone would yell, 'Shoot it!' and when he made it they'd go crazy," he said. 

The staff could barely keep up with pouring drinks.

Seeing the promotion work a spell on Irving, Hattar joked that his next special would be tied to Luka Doncic rebounding. But given that the superstar typically has double-digit rebounds (but only six in Game 3), he'd get killed on booze.

Hattar is leaning toward Luka three-pointers for Friday's special, but follow River Pig's Instagram for details. Doncic went 1 for 7 on three-pointers Wednesday, so he's due.

Imagine a promotion tied to Luka whining to the refs. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Update: Dallas Grocery Store Sets World-Record For Largest Avocado Display

Food & Drink News

Update: Dallas Grocery Store Sets World-Record For Largest Avocado Display

By Danielle Beller
THC-Seltzer Is Coming for Your Glass of Wine and Dallas Brewers Are Here for It

Marijuana

THC-Seltzer Is Coming for Your Glass of Wine and Dallas Brewers Are Here for It

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Joe V's, an H-E-B Store, Opens in Southern Dallas and People Show Up

Openings & Closings

Joe V's, an H-E-B Store, Opens in Southern Dallas and People Show Up

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Dallas Bar Gambles on Kyrie Irving With Drink Special

Sports

Dallas Bar Gambles on Kyrie Irving With Drink Special

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation