Dallas Bar Gambles on Kyrie Irving With Drink Special: Shots for Shots

Mavs mania is big in Big D. As the Mavericks get ready to take on the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, River Pig Saloon is putting all its pork on the Mavericks' wonderfully eccentric point guard, No. 11, Kyrie Irving. Which is a bit ironic considering Irving is Muslim and doesn't eat pork.
Anyhoosie, after getting booed every time he touched the ball in Boston for Games 1 and 2, the former Celtic is likely excited to be back in Texas. The 32-year-old point guard — arguably one of the best ball handlers ever — probably wasn't razzed much by jeers that rained down on him in Boston. Nasty breakups are always hard, Boston. But we hope Irving fairs better for these next two games in Dallas.
We hope for that, at least in part because inflation is real, but also because River Pig Saloon on Lower Greenville is running a dandy of a special. Wednesday is officially Kyrie Irving night, and all patrons will get $1 off the bill for every assist Irving dishes out and a tequila shot for every three-pointer he sinks.
So far in the Finals, Irving has yet to hit a 3-pointer. However, he averaged 2.6 per game in the previous three rounds of the playoffs.
Irving has certainly had his share of controversies, but he's helped get the Mavericks to the Finals for the first time since 2011. We kind of love Irving over here not only because he's proudly part of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation, a strict vegan, practices Ramadan even during the season and is sometimes (maybe) a flat-earther, but he really just wants everyone to learn things for themselves. Mostly he's just fun to watch play ball. We hope there are lots of Ubers pulling up to River Pig Saloon tonight.
River Pig Saloon has a huge outdoor space with TVs everywhere, plenty of indoor and outdoor seating and hearty grub (high-class bar grub). But they don't appear to take reservations, so get there early.
Tip your servers. Well.