Chefs Collaborate on Cookbook to Support the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas

Normally during the springtime Dallasites are thigh-deep in galas raising money for nonprofits. It's a local pastime of sorts. But as we’ve written so many times in the past 12 months, things have turned. Alas, there are still essential nonprofits that rely largely on fundraising and are crucial to the people they serve, like the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, which opened in 1981 with 10 rooms. Forty years later they have cared for more than 40,000 families and have expanded to 89 rooms to provide shelter and support for families of children receiving medical care.

In place of fancy gowns, this year the house is publishing a cookbook, Come to the Table, which offers family-style recipes from some leading local chefs. The book is divided into three sections: “Simply Standard Staples,” “Family Classics and Baking” and for when kids want to be involved, “I Helped.”

Come to the Table is available for pre-order now and will be delivered in June. Ronald McDonald House of Dallas

Julian Barsotti of Barsotti Restaurants, which includes Nonna, Fachini and Sprezza, and Meaders Ozarow of Empire Baking Co. provided recipes for the book. Also included are two-time Michelin-starred chef Danny Grant, who is opening Monarch and Kessaku in The National in downtown, as well as Nick Walker and Sarah Zubiate.

Chef Uno Immanivong of Red Stix Asian Street Food, Jeramie Robison of The Thompson Dallas and Giuliano Matarese are lending culinary expertise to the curation of the cookbook.

“This cookbook is a chance for us to open the cover on a new way of fundraising since having a gala wasn’t going to happen quite yet. We hope this adventure has delicious and meaningful outcomes,” the CEO of the Dallas house, Jill Cumnock, said. “With the pandemic forcing everyone indoors on a much more regular basis, we wanted to provide an alternative way for people to connect with the House. We are thrilled we can offer this book that brings our love of family into people’s homes.”

Come to the Table is now available for preorder at $40 each and will be delivered in June.