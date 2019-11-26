Ready or Not, Holiday Festiveness Is Breaking Out All Over

The side of the building housing Fiction Coffee gets a temporary mural for the season.

Whether or not you’re ready, things are starting to look a lot like Christmas around town, rather intentionally by those who are going crazy with the decorations.

I mentioned something about Christmas on Nov. 23, to which my brother told me, “There should be no Christmas decorations or music until after Thanksgiving, just as the contract states.”

Not all abide by such an agreement, and as of Monday, you can step into a few places that force the Christmas spirit upon you, should you be eager for that kind of thing.

As someone who has found myself less enchanted by the holiday recently than years past, it feels nice, even if it’s a bit much and includes music that I suspect is going to wear on some staff.

EXPAND Now this spot in Fiction Coffee just looks plain comfy. Taylor Adams

If you’re looking to get festive earlier in the day, you can drop by Fiction Coffee in Bryan Place. I’ve always found the seating here to be awkward, but the coffee’s decent and the music’s usually good. For the holiday, they put on what they call “Dallas’ original holiday pop-up coffee shop.”

They take their space into the holiday season with bows, a tree, Christmas lights, festive knickknacks, music and a special menu.

EXPAND I'm stealing this decorating idea. Taylor Adams

Seven drinks make up that menu, including the Christmas morning mocha, a mocha latte with orange and clove ($5.75). It’s milky but offers quite the festive comfort in a cup — which is a cute reindeer, elf, etc., if you get it to stay, or a cup with Christmas phrases and whatnot on the sleeve.

You can go a little more straightforward with peppermint dreams, a peppermint latte with chamomile ($5.75). A spiced apple cider sounds good, too, in the white Christmas wassail ($5).

You can still get the regular items (including those Tacodeli tacos), too.

EXPAND Because coffee cup sleeves without cheer are just boring. Taylor Adams

The music is holiday-related but in a tasteful way, which falls into the background of your conversation.

Fiction Coffee, at 1623 N. Hall St., will continue the holiday craze through Dec. 31. Hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Another spot that kicked off the holidays yesterday was Hide in Deep Ellum. For the second year, this spot is decked out in Christmas cheer. Decked out may be an understatement. From lights on the exterior’s wall to seemingly every inch of the interior covered with something, you can’t be in here and not feel the holiday thrust upon you.

EXPAND So. Much. Christmas. Taylor Adams

Along with over-the-top decorations, you’ll get signature cocktails in festive glassware. There are 10 cocktails playing with the holiday theme, including the Bad Santa, a hot drink with rum, Batavia Arrack, black chai tea, date-infused oak milk and vanilla syrup.

If you can’t wait for an ugly sweater party, it’s hosting one Dec. 2.

Hide, at 2816 Elm St. in Deep Ellum, also runs with its excitement of the season through Dec. 31. Hours are 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday; 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; and noon to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Of course, more toned-down decor is going up around the city, too. Personally, the sight of the lights outside of the downtown Neiman Marcus always makes me feel like the time is upon us. Sticking downtown, the city is putting those ridiculously large ornaments around the area, such as at the Omni, and the Adolphus is looking festive. I’m keeping an eye out to see the hotel replica in gingerbread by pastry chef Ruben Toraño there.

Another pastry chef is up to some fun, too, this one in Uptown: Andrea Meyer is decking out her bakery, Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie, to look like a Candyland castle. It’s something she does every year. She and her team go all out, including an Eiffel Tower, which we previously talked about. We're looking forward to this spot for holiday festiveness, which should be ready this weekend (note that this will be, happily, after Thanksgiving).