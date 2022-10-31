Dallas College Culinary Arts' $15 Weekly Lunches are Still Great

Each semester, the Dallas College Culinary Arts program hosts a weekly lunch at both its El Centro campus (in downtown Dallas) and the Culinary Pastry and Hospitality Center (at Webb Chapel Road and LBJ Freeway). We've reported on this before, but recently we took a fresh look to remind ourselves how great it is. And we feel like a fine-dining lunch for $15 deserves another shout-out.
Students enrolled in the program rotate planning the menu, cooking the meals and serving customers in a restaurant setup that is open to the public. This allows the students to practice what they are learning in a real-life environment and is a great way for diners to give back to the community and enjoy a sneak preview of the delicious cuisine prepared by future Dallas chefs. Here's a peek at a recent lunch.
This was followed by five just-cooked-enough (not overly, which is always a shame) shrimp over rich, buttery grits. A large side of braised collard greens was al dente, rendering a bit more texture and chewiness, which we prefer.
All the food was tasty and it sure beat sitting in a fast-food drive-thru. Or eating another PB&J over the sink. Vegetarian options are available at most of the weekly luncheons as well. And while the semester is already at the midpoint, there are still a few opportunities to take advantage of this great program before the holiday break.
Check Dallas College's El Centro and Webb Chapel sites for upcoming themes and menus, and secure your spot. The program will resume during the spring semester, so be sure to sign up for email notifications.
El Centro Campus, 801 Main St., C Building, Room C100 (Downtown Dallas), 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursdays.
Culinary Pastry and Hospitality Center, 11830 Webb Chapel Road, No. 1200 (North Dallas). Multiple times starting at 11 a.m. Tuesdays.