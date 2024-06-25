 Dallas Diner Norma's Cafe Celebrates Birthday with Food Special | Dallas Observer
Norma's Cafe Celebrates 68 Years in Dallas with $1.85 Chicken-Fried Steak & Cake

Norma's is celebrating it birthday with 1950s prices, all for a great local cause.
June 25, 2024
Get a chicken fried steak dinner for just $1.85 this Wednesday at Norma's
Get a chicken fried steak dinner for just $1.85 this Wednesday at Norma's
On Wednesday, June 26, the iconic Dallas diner Norma's will celebrate 68 years since the opening of the original location. To mark the occasion, the diner is rolling back prices to the 1950s: Customers can get a plate of chicken-fried steak and/or a slice of birthday cake for $1.85 each ($2 with tax).

Proceeds from the day will go to Big Brother Big Sisters Greater Dallas, the nation's largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring nonprofit in America. The charity is particularly important to Norma's Cafe owner, Ed Murph. In the '50s, Murph was mentored by a World War II veteran, Bill Barnett. In the '80s, Murph reciprocated as a Big for several kids in the program and was even best man for one.

“Wonderful memories and lifelong friends were made in that experience,” Murph says. “We are so proud to partner with such a terrific organization.”

All five of Norma's full-service locations (North Dallas, Frisco, Park Lane, Plano, and the original on Davis Street in Oak Cliff) will offer the anniversary promotion for dine-in guests on Wednesday, June 26. The Norma’s to-go location in Garland will have the $1.85 promotion for walk-up/pick-up service. 
