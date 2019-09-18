This Weekend: Addison Oktoberfest, a Downton Abbey-Inspired Tea and a Food Festival Fundraiser for Sandwich Hag’s Reyna Duong

Ride your bike around to different breweries this weekend.

Join Cafe Momentum for a four-course dinner as staff members attempt to reach their goal of $150,000 in donations on North Texas Giving Day. A live show will begin at 7 p.m. featuring celebrity guests, chefs and musical entertainment from the Taylor Young Band.

What: Momentum Live! on North Texas Giving Day

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19

Where: Cafe Momentum, 1510 Pacific Ave. (downtown)

Tickets: $75

***

Party German style this weekend at Addison Oktoberfest, a re-creation of the famed Munich event. With more than 30 hours of entertainment, Oktoberfest beer, German food and a carnival with games, the whole family will find something to delight them.

What: Addison Oktoberfest

When: 6-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 19-20; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

Where: Addison Circle Park, 4950 Addison Circle, Addison

Tickets: Admission free Thursday and Sunday; $10 Friday and Saturday

***

Taste your way through food from 20 barbecue joints across Texas at Smoked Dallas. As you sample, enjoy country music tunes from Dale Wilson, Straight Tequila Night, Frankie Leonie and more. There will also be family-friendly games, including armadillo races, a mechanical bull and more.

What: Smoked Dallas

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Where: Main Street Garden Park, 1950 Main St. (downtown)

Tickets: $50 general admission, $96 VIP

***

Take an 8-mile bike cruise through Dallas, stopping at six craft breweries along the way. The tour is led by beer guides and makes stops at various breweries in Deep Ellum, downtown, The Cedars and the Dallas Farmers Market. A ticket gets you a six-pack of 8-ounce pours, one of your choice at each stop, a plastic stein to take home with you, bottled water and a post-ride meal at Craft & Growler.

What: 6-Pack Trail, Bike Cruise and Craft Beer Tour

When: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

Where: Begins at Craft and Growler, 3601 Parry Ave. (South Dallas/Fair Park)

Tickets: $55

***

Dallas chefs are coming together to help raise funds for chef Reyna Duong (right). Show your support while tasting their dishes. Reyna Duong

Join some of Dallas’ celebrated chefs and bakers to help raise money for chef Reyna Duong of Sandwich Hag following her emergency surgery this summer. The lineup includes Cattleack Barbeque, Khao Noodle Shop, Ulam Modern Filipino Kitchen, Taco y Vino, Momo Shack and more. Food from all vendors is included in the ticket price, and all proceeds go toward chef Duong’s medical bills.

What: Hagfest

When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

Where: Four Corners Brewing Co., 1311 S. Ervay St. (The Cedars)

Tickets: $40

***

Downtown Abbey lovers can spend the afternoon pretending they’re part of the Crowley family as they enjoy a three-course tea at the historic Aldredge House on Swiss Avenue. First, learn how they entertained royalty at Highclere Castle, the “real” Downton Abbey. After tea, you will take a tour of the Aldredge House, which was built in 1917.

What: Downton Abbey Tea at Historic Aldredge House

When: 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

Where: Aldredge House, 5500 Swiss Ave. (East Dallas)

Tickets: $100