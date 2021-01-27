Don't Let Dry January Keep You From Getting Juiced at These Healthy Bars

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Although the events of Jan. 6 promptly kicked most of us off our Dry January goals, enthusiasm for being more active and eating healthier seems more in reach as the month nears its end.

Somehow the calendar gods who create national celebration days knew we needed to celebrate National Green Juice Day on Jan. 26. If you’ve fallen off your new year’s goals and can’t always stomach bitter natural greens (looking at you, kale), juicing is an easy way to reset your body.

Buying from these local, minority-owned juicing brands can cross off two goals everyone should have on their list this year — support local and stay healthy. If you’re looking to challenge yourself mentally and physically anytime this year, look to these juice shops for a mini-cleanse (doctor consult recommended).

Tribal All Day Café

263 N Bishop Ave. 263 N Bishop Ave.

Open in Bishop Arts for a couple of years now, Tribal All Day café has eight blends to get your body craving fruits and veggies again. SMU fans are obligated to try PONY RIDE, a tasty pineapple, cherry, and carrot blend that no other juicer can parallel.

Essential Ritual Juice

309 Centre St. 309 Centre St.

Another Bishop Arts option, Essential Ritual Juice is exclusively sold at Lucky You Tattoo.

Essential Ritual Juice promises to stimulate happy from within as all their juice blends focus on boosting immunity health.

EXPAND Dallas Farmers Market is home to Juice Babe. Kian Hervey

Juice Babe 920 S. Harwood St. 920 S. Harwood St.

Pop by the Dallas Farmers Market to find fresh organic juices from JuiceBabe. Beauty buffs can add a boost of collagen to their juice, available in 16, 20 and 24-ounce sizes. Be sure to bring the camera if you swing by the colorful shop in person.

Fit Juice Bar 2720 Oak Lawn Ave. 2720 Oak Lawn Ave.

Good things come to those who wait and to those who order 24 hours in advance at Fit Juice Bar. Their specialty juices target specific health needs like curing a hangover or healing a cold. You can even make your own concoction at this Oak Lawn juice bar.

Glo’s cold-pressed juices come in seven blends ranging from “So Green So Good” to “Pear with Me.” Save more on the 12-ounce bottles, ranging from $7 to $9, when you bundle and buy the Detox collection. Glo Juice is available for local delivery.

Manna Juice Bar 3806 East Broad Street Suite 128, Mansfield 3806 East Broad Street Suite 128, Mansfield

Open in Mansfield, Manna Juice Bar offers juice shots, cold-pressed juices and juice cleanses. Ordering is available online, in-store, or through Manna’s new mobile app. The bar won a Dallas

Observer Best Of nod in 2019 for a reason.

Farma C Fresh 626 Big Stone Gap Road, Duncanville 626 Big Stone Gap Road, Duncanville

If it’s you’re first time juicing, start with these smaller juices by Farm C Fresh in Duncanville. The 8-ounce and 12-ounce bottles can ease you into your new healthy habits goals, and the three-day juice cleanse includes shots and teas to round out your day.

The Juice Box Fresh is a pop-up fruit and veggie stand offering natural juices and purple sea moss, praised for its high concentration of essential minerals. Pop-up locations have ranged from Fort Worth to Oak Cliff, so be sure to check the Juice Box Fresh page to place an order.

Coming Soon

If juicing is on your list for later this year, check out these black-owned juicers restocking and coming soon to DFW.

Studio Good Green

Juiced Obsessions

Magnolia Juice

Slimm Juices Co