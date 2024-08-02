 Dallas-Native Sha'Carri Richardson Shares Favorite Foods | Dallas Observer
Sha'Carri Richardson Reveals Her Favorite Dallas Foods

The Dallas native is going for the gold in Paris, but will likely go for some Golden Chick when she's back in Dallas.
August 2, 2024
Sha'Carri Richardson shared her favorite pizza, burgers and tacos in a recent interview.
All eyes are on sprinter and Dallas native Sha’Carri Richardson as she competes in the Olympics this week. She’s currently going for gold in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 4x100-meter relay competitions in Paris, but fans can still feel a little closer to this hometown hero by checking out some of her favorite restaurants, which she divulged to NBC 5.

“There’s so many good places,” she said. “Every time I go home, I have to control myself.”

Her favorite spot to grab a burger is Blackjack Pizza, and while pizza may be in the name at this spot, we know the burgers are not to be missed. We dubbed Blackjack the most underrated burger in Dallas and included it on our Best Burgers in Dallas list. Just a warning: They take cash only.
Blackjack's is Richardson's pick for the best in Dallas.
Doyle Rader
When it comes to actual pizza, on the other hand, Richardson claims that Big T Plaza, a shopping center in South Dallas, has the best slice in the city.

“If you know, you know,” she said.

Regrettably, we don’t know. We haven’t tried the pizza at Big T Plaza, but it’s definitely on our radar now. Online reviews say it channels '90s Pizza Hut and it certainly looks like it does.

Her favorite tacos are courtesy of Fuel City, which we named Best Cheap Tacos in 2008 and which put gas station tacos officially on the map. The small taco stand only takes cash also.

North Texas-based chain Golden Chick is her go-to spot for a snack after working out, and we’re about it. It’s tasty, a good source of protein and a solid local alternative to other national chicken joints like Chick-fil-A or Raising Cane’s.

(If we were the powers-at-be at Golden Chick, we’d be looking into some kind of brand deal to compete with the Cowboys-themed Raising Cane’s location. A place you could speed by.)

If you’re looking for a spot to watch the Olympics and cheer on Richardson this weekend (as we all are), we made a list of sports bars in Dallas that will scratch that exact itch. Here’s hoping that when Richardson is home and eating at her favorite spots again, they’ll be victory meals.
