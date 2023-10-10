 A New Raising Cane's in Dallas is a Tribute to the Cowboys and Post Malone | Dallas Observer
Food & Drink News

A Look at the New Post Malone and Cowboys-Themed Raising Cane's in Dallas

Looking to drown your Cowboys sadness in a combo box?
October 10, 2023
The new Cowboys and Post Malone tribute restaurant will open on Oct. 12.
The new Cowboys and Post Malone tribute restaurant will open on Oct. 12. Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's certainly has an interesting mood board: face tattoos and gluttony for punishment. That is, Post Malone and the Dallas Cowboys. The fast food chain has found ways to push new boundaries, creating a new chicken strip-Cowboy-Post Malone hybrid venue in Dallas.

Thursday, Oct. 12, this first-of-its-kind Raising Cane's will open at 2255 W. Northwest Highway (at the intersection of Interstate 35, near Pappasito's and Pappadeaux), paying homage to both the Dallas Cowboys and Post Malone. The exterior has a custom silver vinyl wrap. Inside, the walls are decked with blue-lit silhouettes of Post's signature on-stage moments, clothing and Cowboys' memorabilia. There's also a vending machine with exclusive Cowboys merchandise.
click to enlarge raising cane's drive thru star
Before ordering their combo boxes, guests will go through at 32-foot star.
Raising Cane's
The first thing many will notice, however, is a 32-foot-tall signature silver and blue Cowboys star at the entrance of the drive-through.

Todd Graves, founder of Raising Canes, and Posty have forged an odd-couple relationship. Malone, who grew up eating at Cane's, initially reached out to Graves and asked him to open a restaurant near his home in Midvale, UT. Todd made Posty's personal Cane's happen. The eight-time diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-nominated singer even got to design the restaurant.

“Growing up in Dallas, I’ve been a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Cane’s since I was a kid, so it is an honor to be part of this collaboration with two of the greatest franchises in history,” Post Malone said.

In addition to the silver vinyl wrap and 32-foot star drive-thru, the patio will have pong tables, one of Post's favorite pastimes. Inside, fans will get to drop mail in a Post Malone fan mailbox that will be regularly picked up and "delivered to Post himself," according to a press release. Vintage Dallas Cowboys memorabilia is seen throughout the restaurant, including an early '90s autographed game jersey, custom cleats and gloves.

Malone fans can get a chance to see his jorts, sneakers, boots, broken guitars, a custom Cowboys hat and outfits worn at Posty Fest in 2019.

The restaurant will have a grand opening on Oct. 12 and will operate under normal hours from 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 9 to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Below is a look at the interior. No word on any special menu changes; it's box combos all day.

click to enlarge
Memorabilia will be stuffed into walls and the ceiling.
Raising Cane's
click to enlarge
The restaurant has some of Posty's most memorable outfits.
Raising Cane's
click to enlarge
Some of Post Malone's concert wardrobe is on display.
Raising Cane's
click to enlarge
"No coleslaw, extra toast!"
Raising Cane's
click to enlarge
Broken guitars from shows on display in the dining room.
Raising Cane's
click to enlarge
There's some early '90s memorabilia as well.
Raising Cane's
