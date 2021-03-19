Three Dozen Restaurants We’re Excited About for Easter

Cotton Patch Cafe is offering a variety of packages and a la carte items for Easter.

If brunch is the way you celebrate any ordinary Sunday, then your Easter brunch should be extraordinary. That’s certainly not difficult to accomplish in Dallas, and with restaurants open at 100% capacity, you’ll have plenty of choices when deciding where to celebrate.

We’ve curated a dozen outstanding options with a wide range of menu offerings and price points, and we’ve got Passover covered here, too. An expanded list gives you 24 more restaurants with excellent Easter plans.

From heat-and-eat takeout and outdoor dining to multi-course meals, live jazz or a lavish buffet, there’s bound to be a spot that matches your desired level of safety with a menu that delights you.

Just don’t forget to order by the stated deadlines or make reservations before your favorite place fills up.

Hollandais is the official sauce of Easter. Courtesy of III Forks

III Forks 1303 Legacy Drive, Frisco 1303 Legacy Drive, Frisco

It’s rare for III Forks to be open before dinner, but for Easter Sunday, the Texas-style steakhouse will serve a special brunch ($49 per person) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy fresh-baked breakfast breads, and choose from five brunch entrées such as eggs Benedict made with lobster tail or filet mignon.

III Forks will also serve an abbreviated dinner menu after 3 p.m. on Sunday. Visit the website to make reservations or pre-order brunch if you’d like to get it to-go.

Al Biernat’s 4217 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn) and 5251 Spring Valley Road (Far North Dallas) 4217 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn) and 5251 Spring Valley Road (Far North Dallas)

Al Biernat’s will offer both dine-in and curbside service for Easter brunch at both locations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy classic brunch dishes such as strawberry-topped pancakes, smoked salmon or crab cake Benedict.

Other entrée options include beef tenderloin, prime rib and sea bass, or vegan options of butternut squash mac and cheese or a Beyond Meat vegan cheeseburger.

“Just a year ago, Al Biernat’s was only offering curbside pickup for Easter Brunch,” Brad Fuller, director of operations at Al Biernat’s said in a press release. “This year we are happy to be open serving our full brunch menu to our guests who have made it a family tradition to dine at Al’s for Easter.”

Fuller also shared that starting March 21, Al Biernat’s North will officially be back open on Sundays for brunch and dinner service.

Reservations are required for dine-in and for orders from the regular curbside menu on Easter Sunday. Call the Oak Lawn restaurant at 214-219-2201 or the North restaurant at 972-239-3400

124 W. Beltline Road No. 3, Cedar Hill; 3231 Preston Road, No. 12, Frisco; 1925 N. Central Expressway, No. 480, McKinney and 20 additional North Texas locations.

Cotton Patch Cafe will offer three different fully cooked, heat-and-serve meal packages as well as a la carte options to take home for the Easter holiday.

The Ultimate Holiday Spread ($99) serves up to 10 people with ham, dressing, gravy, three quart-size sides and a choice of carrot cake or cobbler. The Classic Holiday Spread ($66) includes ham, dressing and gravy, also for 8-10 people. The Festive Fixin’s Feast ($33) includes dressing, gravy and your choice of three sides, and a la carte options include ham, sides, gallon drinks and whole desserts.

Purchase your Easter Feast in-store or order online.

Herd & Hearth 1549 Legacy Drive, Frisco 1549 Legacy Drive, Frisco

Herd & Hearth at The Westin Stonebriar will offer a family-style brunch ($30 to $59 a person) with Southern-inspired snacks, composed salads, meats, sides and desserts. Entrée options include blistered-corn-and-jalapeño jumbo crab cakes with mango ginger aioli, smoked rack of lamb with cilantro mint salsa or oven-roasted chicken with lemon-thyme butter.

Those entrees as well as other menu items will also be available a la carte for pickup between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call 972-668-8914 to make a reservation or schedule a takeout order by April 1.

Now that says Easter dinner. Less so for Passover, though. Courtesy Lockhart Smokehouse

Lockhart Smokehouse 400 W. Davis St. (Bishop Arts District) and 1026 East 15th Street, Plano 400 W. Davis St. (Bishop Arts District) and 1026 East 15th Street, Plano

Lockhart has smoked meat options to take home for Easter with ham ($70) or smoked prime rib ($150) that feeds six to eight people. Add on family-sized portions of green bean casserole ($34.99) and macaroni and cheese ($39.99) with s’mores bread pudding ($36.99) for dessert.

Order by 5 p.m. March 31 for pickup between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 3-4. Food will be served cold, and reheating instructions are included.

Didn't know chimichurri potatoes existed until today. Now we need them. Courtesy of Miriam Cocina

Miriam Cocina Latina 2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Klyde Warren Park) 2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Klyde Warren Park)

A creative group cocktail at Miriam Cocina Latina might well be the high note this Easter. Special menu options and the full brunch menu will be available for dine-in and patio service as well as curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The mimosa por cuatro with Lunetta Prosecco poured over frozen balls of Aperol liquor, fresh fruit and orange juice ($40) serves four. Carne asada con huevos ($19), an entrée of grilled skirt steak, over-easy eggs and chimichurri breakfast potatoes is just one of the featured items for the day. Huevos los compadres ($12) includes over-easy eggs with tomatillo sauce, red sauce and sliced avocado served over chimichurri breakfast potatoes and black beans. Grilled mahi mahi ($15.95) is blackened with sautéed yellow onions, purple and white cabbage with chile de árbol sauce.

Call 214-855-5275 or visit the website for more information and to order curbside pick-up.

Norma’s Cafe 1123 W. Davis St. (North Oak Cliff); 9100 N. Central Expressway, No. 151. (North Dallas); additional locations in Far North Dallas, Plano and Frisco

All Norma’s Cafe locations will be closed on Easter Sunday, but you can plan ahead and order a traditional holiday meal ($99.99) for your family to eat at home. Meals feed eight to 10 people and include sliced glazed ham or roasted turkey, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, a dozen rolls and a pecan pie for dessert.

Contact the Norma’s Cafe nearest you by April 1 to order for pickup on April 2.

Ocean Prime's lobster and avocado toast with egg makes us embarrassed about the Welch's grape jelly we put on our toast. Courtesy of Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime 2101 Cedar Springs Road, No. 150 (Uptown) 2101 Cedar Springs Road, No. 150 (Uptown)

Ocean Prime Dallas will be open from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. Sunday for a special Easter brunch menu (dine-in only), and from 3 to 8 p.m. serving the dinner menu for dine-in or takeout.

Decadent brunch entrees such as French toast ($15), blackened salmon salad ($22) and crab and eggs ($19) are even more decadent when served with Ocean Prime’s signature bloody mary with jumbo shrimp ($14) or a blood orange mimosa ($9).

Lobster toast ($24) comes with a sunny side egg, avocado, sweet peas and preserved lemon, and braised short rib surf and turf ($23) is served with a crispy Gouda potato cake, a lobster claw, a poached egg and hollandaise sauce.

An Easter Elegance at Home menu will be offered for carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can add on cocktail kits, wine to-go or a 10-layer carrot cake ($75) with takeout meals.

Order online at least 48 hours in advance of pickup. Time slots are first come, first served, based on availability, and Saturday pickup is strongly recommended.

Refined Hospitality Concepts Restaurants at The Statler Hotel, 1914 Commerce St. (downtown) and Primo’s MX Kitchen, 3309 McKinney Ave. (uptown), 1914 Commerce St. (downtown) and 8611 Hillcrest Road (North Dallas)

Refined Hospitality Concepts (RHC) is celebrating Easter and Passover with both takeout and dine-in options this year. There’ll be special Take & Bake meals for Easter, Grab & Go meals for Passover and a dine-in Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet at Scout on April 4.

For the Easter Take & Bake meals, a la carte options that feed four to six people include roasted chicken with lemon and rosemary ($28), grilled salmon with garlic herb butter ($32), penne a la marinara with pecorino romano and a wide selection of sides, salads and bread ($12 to $19 each).

Options for the Grab & Go Passover menu include tzimmes — sweet potatoes and prunes ($16), matzo ball soup, $18, charoset — fruit, nuts and honey ($21), lamb shank ($44), brisket ($32) and hard-boiled eggs and sauteed spinach ($10). These dishes also serve four to six people.

All meals come with detailed cooking instructions.

Take & Bake Easter and Grab & Go Passover orders can be placed online through 5 p.m. April 1. Easter orders can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m April 3 at Primo’s Downtown or Primo’s Hillcrest. Passover orders must be picked up between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Primo’s Hillcrest.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 4, Scout at The Statler will serve an Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet that’s free for kids 12 and younger and for $39.99 for adults.

Carving stations will serve charred sirloin with horseradish cream and spice-scented baked ham with pineapple glaze. Roasted chicken and grilled salmon entrées are also on the menu.

Sides include antipasti salad, Yukon gold mashed potatoes with extra-virgin olive oil and chives, cauliflower au gratin, green bean casserole with crispy onions and more.

RHC restaurants and bars, including Scout, Overeasy, Sfereco, Bourbon & Banter, Waterproof and all Primo’s locations, will be open regular hours on Easter Sunday.

Rise + Thyme has an Easter basket for grownups. Courtesy of Rise + Thyme

Rise + Thyme 211 S. Akard St. (AT&T Discovery District) 211 S. Akard St. (AT&T Discovery District)

The holiday meal at Rise + Thyme is a treat-filled Easter basket for grownups. The basket ($95) feeds four to six people, and you can order it for takeout or with blankets and pillows as a picnic setup in the AT&T Discovery District.

Baskets include deviled eggs with prosciutto, house-made honey biscuits with strawberry jam, hummus and crudité, pasta salad, ham and cheese sliders, la casita pastries or cookies and a bottle of sparkling wine. Vegetarians can substitute an asparagus, spring onion and feta quiche for the sliders.

Call the restaurant at 972-268-7605 by April 1 to place your order.

Alaskan halibut is the special at Truluck's. Courtesy of Truluck's

Truluck’s

2401 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) with an additional location in Southlake. 2401 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) with an additional location in Southlake.

Truluck’s will serve their regular menu of steak and seafood selections as well as a special featured dish from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

The special menu item, wild Alaskan halibut with truffled corn sauce, sautéed frisse, roasted potatoes and bacon vinaigrette ($48) will be on the menu April 2-4. For your sipping pleasure, try the Easter Blossom cocktail made with Old Forester bourbon, Aperol, Montenegro amaro and lemon juice ($14.50).

Reservations are not required but are highly recommended.

Probably shouldn't try to order a virgin mary with your catered meal from Vestals Catering. They're likely tired of that joke by now. Courtesy of Vestals Catering

The Dallas-based catering company is offering a ready-to-reheat Easter menu that feeds four to six hungry people ($250). The meal includes a hummus trio with seven-vegetable spring crudité and homemade crostini, individual caramelized onion tarts with thyme and Gruyere, pimento cheese with crostini and lavash, and a spring vegetable salad. Follow those starters with garlic-and-herb-roasted rack of lamb with lemon aioli, honey-orange roasted carrot and zucchini ribbons with pistachio, mashed potatoes and house-baked sweet rolls with whipped honey butter.

Fresh-squeezed lavender lemonade is also included, and for dessert, there’s strawberry pound cake with lemon curd, fresh strawberries and limoncello cream, plus a dozen Itty Bitty Ginger Molasses Cookies. For a special treat, add on an Easter basket with Rose Gold Rosé for $65 or a kids Easter basket for just $55.

Order online or email by noon on March 31. Orders can be picked up Friday, April 2 between 3 and 6 p.m. at Leila Bakery, 6041 Oram St. or Parkway Café & Terrace, 14555 Dallas Parkway.

24 More Restaurants for Easter or Passover

Bulla Gastrobar

6007 Legacy Drive, No. 180, Plano

Opening one hour early (10 a.m.) on Easter Sunday.

Cantina Laredo

4546 Belt Line Road, Addison and 1125 Legacy Drive, No. 102, Frisco

Offering a family fajita feast ($50) with optional wine, beer and margarita add-ons for curbside pickup.

DIVE Coastal Cuisine

3404 Rankin St., University Park

Offering a variety of salad platters, cheese boards and other menu items for pickup. Call 214-891-1700 by April 2 to order for pickup on Saturday, April 3. Closed on Easter Sunday.

Eatzi’s

3403 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn); 5600 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas); 6025 Royal Lane, No. 208 (North Dallas) with additional locations in Fort Worth, Grapevine and Plano

Order online from the Passover or Easter menu by April 3, or shop in-store from March 26 through April 4.

Dine-in for Easter brunch at Encina. Courtesy of Encina

Encina

614 W. Davis St., No. 100 (Bishop Arts District)

Open for dine-in brunch. Visit the website to make reservations.

Fearing’s

2121 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

Serving a three-course Easter brunch for dine-in and patio dining 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $125 for adults, $85 for vegetarian and $45 for children. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made on OpenTable or by calling 214- 922-4848.

WWJD do this Easter? Eat tacos. He's a Texan after all. Courtesy of Fuzzy's Tacos

Fuzzy’s Tacos

40+ Dallas-Fort Worth Locations

Offering family taco meals in two sizes at participating locations. Order online or contact your local shop by phone.

Happiest Hour

2616 Olive St. (Harwood District)

Open regular hours on Easter Sunday.

Harwood Arms

2850 N. Harwood St., No. 100 (Harwood District)

Open regular hours on Easter Sunday.

Haywire

5901 Winthrop St., No. 110, Plano

Serving dine-in brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with reservations available through OpenTable. Curbside takeout meal kits for four ($125-$200) will also be offered. Call 972-781-9473 or email by noon on March 30 to order. Pickup is April 2-3 from 1 to 5 p.m..

JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden

211 S. Akard St. (AT&T Discovery District)

Serving Easter brunch for dine-in or pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Call 214-838-1422 to order for pickup.

Legacy Food Hall's restaurants offer a range of choices. Courtesy of Legacy Food Hall

Legacy Food Hall

7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Multiple eateries will offer brunch, and there will be a build-your-own mimosa and bloody mary bar at Bar Main. The Easter Bunny will be roaming the Box Garden and the Bobby Falk Group will play live music from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Magnolias: Sous Le Pont

2727 N. Harwood St. (Harwood District)

Open regular hours on Easter Sunday.

Mercat Bistro

2550 Harry Hines Blvd. (Harwood District)

Open regular hours on Easter Sunday.

Mexican Sugar

7501 Lone Star Drive, No. B150, Plano, and 3215 Regent Blvd, Irving

Open for dine-in Easter brunch. Contact the restaurant nearest you for reservations.

One90 Smoked Meats

10240 Northwest Highway (Northeast Dallas)

Offering smoked meats for Easter delivery as well as pickup orders. Order for delivery by Monday, March 29. Pickup orders should be placed by April 2 for pickup between noon and 5 p.m. April 3.

Ounce (The Second Floor at The Exchange)

211 S. Akard St. (AT&T Discovery District)

Offering a dine-in prix fixe three-course menu ($40 per person). Visit the website to reserve a table.



Perry’s Steakhouse & Grill

2100 Olive St. (Uptown) with additional locations in Frisco and Grapevine

Offering dine-in and to-go specials, as well as the full dinner menu. Takeout can be ordered to heat-and-eat at home or cooked-to-order and ready to serve, and must be ordered at least four hours in advance.

The Ranch at Las Colinas

857 W. John Carpenter Freeway, Irving

Serving dine-in brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with reservations available through OpenTable. Curbside takeout meal kits for four ($125-$200) will also be offered. Call 972-506-7262 or email by noon on March 30 to order. Pickup is April 2-3 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar

2501 N. Harwood St. (Harwood District)

Open regular hours on Easter Sunday.

There's a crab cake under Silver Fox's hollandaise. Courtesy of Silver Fox

Silver Fox

3650 Shire Boulevard, Richardson

Usually closed on Sundays, Silver Fox will offer a special brunch menu ($49 per person) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a limited dinner menu after 4 p.m. Call 972-423-8121 for reservations or to pre-order Easter Day takeout.

Sloane’s Corner

2001 Ross Ave., No. 125 (downtown)

Dine-in Easter brunch ($38 per person). Make reservations through OpenTable.

Any Sunday in Texas is a day for barbecue like this spread from Ten50. Courtesy of Ten50 BBQ

Ten50 BBQ

1050 N. Central Expressway, Richardson

Dine in or call 1-855-QUE-1050 to order a barbecue meal ($100 for four to six people) for curbside pickup.

TJ’s Seafood Market

6025 Royal Lane, No. 110 (North Dallas) and 4212 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Offering a four-course Easter brunch ($65 per person) for dine-in or pickup at the Preston/Royal location. Call 214-691-2369 to place an order for pickup. The Oak Lawn location will serve its regular menu on Easter Sunday.

TJ’s will also offer Passover meals ($175) for curbside pickup at the Preston Royal location. Call the restaurant by March 24 to order for curbside pickup after 4 p.m. on March 26 or 27.