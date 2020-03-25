 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Furlough Kitchen opens Wednesday to provide a free meal to those in the service industry who were recently furloughed.EXPAND
Furlough Kitchen opens Wednesday to provide a free meal to those in the service industry who were recently furloughed.
courtesy Furlough Kitchen

A Roundup of Some of the Good Going On in the Dallas Restaurant Industry Right Now

Taylor Adams | March 25, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

While we can lament some of our favorite restaurants closing temporarily and think about how we can't wait for life to return to somewhat normal again, there are some good things going on right now. Here are a few:

A Break on Rent

Small businesses leasing space from Sylvan Thirty can have at least one feeling of relief.

Related Stories

“We need to do the right thing,” says Sylvan Thirty developer Brent Jackson. “We want to relieve our tenants' stress. We are their partners and want to see them through this unprecedented time.”

And they're doing that by giving free rent in April, May and June to Ten Ramen, CiboDivino, Tacodeli, Juiceland, Shayna's Place, Cooper's Meat Market, Banh Mi Station, Houndstooth and Whisk Crepes Cafe.

Other landlords, such as Madison Partners, are giving tenants a break, too. For those who are able, will more step up to provide such assistance?

Furlough Kitchen Opens Today

Furlough Kitchen, an operation run by Front Burner Restaurants and CitySquare, opens Wednesday, March 25, providing one free meal a day to any furloughed hospitality workers.

The collaboration is recent in the COVID-19 crisis, which is putting more service industry employees out of work day by day. This kitchen will be a curbside pickup service with individually packaged meals, operating noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Furlough Kitchen is at 4318 Eastside Ave. in Old East Dallas.

Pecan Lodge Steps Up for First Responders

Pecan Lodge owners Diane and Justin Fourton took to Facebook over the weekend to discuss their response to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to them forming Dinner Bell Dallas to provide low-cost, high-quality meals to people in need, those in healthcare and first responders.

They have home deliveries of meals to support families with one or more parents working as emergency first responders or in healthcare, boxed lunches and catering for businesses and government entities tasked with feeding emergency personnel, and low-cost meal options for the general public through various distribution points in the city of Dallas.

As they wrote on Facebook:

“As a small business owner with literally everything on the line right now, we understand the fear. It is real. And it’s going to get worse but we’re going to get through it, y’all. This isn’t the time to throw in the towel. The battle just got started.”

Restaurants Helping Restaurants

Restaurant owners such as Julien Eelsen are providing a free meal to industry professionals at his restaurant, Whisk Crepes Cafe. Luis Olvera of Trompo has been doing the same.

Cooper's Meat Market is providing 10 free lunches a day to people in the service industry, emergency medical field and law enforcement.

Oddfellows is also providing free family meals for anyone who has been laid off in the service industry from the pandemic.

Heard That Foundation is working with HG Sply Co. to provide free family meals to service industry members, too.

It's always good to hear a positive story happening throughout our communities, but it's especially rewarding now.

There's plenty of good happening in Dallas right now. Know of a story that needs to be shared? Let us know.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >