A Roundup of Some of the Good Going On in the Dallas Restaurant Industry Right Now

Furlough Kitchen opens Wednesday to provide a free meal to those in the service industry who were recently furloughed.

While we can lament some of our favorite restaurants closing temporarily and think about how we can't wait for life to return to somewhat normal again, there are some good things going on right now. Here are a few:

A Break on Rent

Small businesses leasing space from Sylvan Thirty can have at least one feeling of relief.

“We need to do the right thing,” says Sylvan Thirty developer Brent Jackson. “We want to relieve our tenants' stress. We are their partners and want to see them through this unprecedented time.”

And they're doing that by giving free rent in April, May and June to Ten Ramen, CiboDivino, Tacodeli, Juiceland, Shayna's Place, Cooper's Meat Market, Banh Mi Station, Houndstooth and Whisk Crepes Cafe.

Other landlords, such as Madison Partners, are giving tenants a break, too. For those who are able, will more step up to provide such assistance?

Furlough Kitchen Opens Today

Furlough Kitchen, an operation run by Front Burner Restaurants and CitySquare, opens Wednesday, March 25, providing one free meal a day to any furloughed hospitality workers.

The collaboration is recent in the COVID-19 crisis, which is putting more service industry employees out of work day by day. This kitchen will be a curbside pickup service with individually packaged meals, operating noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Furlough Kitchen is at 4318 Eastside Ave. in Old East Dallas.

Pecan Lodge Steps Up for First Responders

Pecan Lodge owners Diane and Justin Fourton took to Facebook over the weekend to discuss their response to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to them forming Dinner Bell Dallas to provide low-cost, high-quality meals to people in need, those in healthcare and first responders.

They have home deliveries of meals to support families with one or more parents working as emergency first responders or in healthcare, boxed lunches and catering for businesses and government entities tasked with feeding emergency personnel, and low-cost meal options for the general public through various distribution points in the city of Dallas.

As they wrote on Facebook:

“As a small business owner with literally everything on the line right now, we understand the fear. It is real. And it’s going to get worse but we’re going to get through it, y’all. This isn’t the time to throw in the towel. The battle just got started.”

Restaurants Helping Restaurants

Restaurant owners such as Julien Eelsen are providing a free meal to industry professionals at his restaurant, Whisk Crepes Cafe. Luis Olvera of Trompo has been doing the same.

Cooper's Meat Market is providing 10 free lunches a day to people in the service industry, emergency medical field and law enforcement.

Oddfellows is also providing free family meals for anyone who has been laid off in the service industry from the pandemic.

Heard That Foundation is working with HG Sply Co. to provide free family meals to service industry members, too.

It's always good to hear a positive story happening throughout our communities, but it's especially rewarding now.

There's plenty of good happening in Dallas right now. Know of a story that needs to be shared? Let us know.