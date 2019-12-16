Where to Eat this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

The holidays are stressful enough, but the idea of cooking for multiple family members, friends and loved ones can easily sound like a feat. This year, skip the cooking and take the family out to some of Dallas’ restaurants. Below are a few of our favorites that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Partenope Ristorante 1903 Main St. (downtown)

5 to 10 p.m., $75

Partenope will offer a Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve. Each seafood dish will be paired with a wine or cocktail, with dessert to finish. Seafood dishes include salmone affumicato e polipo, paccheri con vongole e calamari and more. To make a reservation, call 214-463-6222.

Knife Plano 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano

6:30 p.m., $150 + $65 for wine pairing

Also hosting a Feast of the Seven Fishes is Knife Plano in The District at Willow Bend. The dinner will be hosted by chef John Tesar himself and feature dishes such as live diver scallops, king crab scampi and more. Click here to make your reservation.

Nosh Bistro 8611 Hillcrest Road, Suite 100 (North Dallas)

5:30 to 10 p.m., $75

Chef Avner Samuel has a menu filled with Mediterranean cuisine this Christmas Eve. Feast upon a hearty rack of lamb, along with a wild mushroom and roasted chestnut ravioli. Plus, some other items that aren’t featured on the regular menu. Make your reservation here.

The Crescent Club 200 Crescent Court (Uptown)

5 to 8 p.m., $105

If you’re not into prix fixe, The Crescent Club will offer cold and hot buffets, as well as meats from a carving station this Christmas Eve. You'll find beef Wellington, lamb osso bucco with creamy polenta, cedar plank cider glazed salmon and more. Click here to make your reservation.

EXPAND Live diver scallops at Knife Kevin Marple

CHRISTMAS DAY

The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas 2121 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $110

For the first time, The Ritz-Carlton will host a Christmas Day buffet brunch. There will be a scramble station, an eggs Benedict station, prime rib, chicken and more. Vegetarian options will also be available at a reduced cost. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Roy’s Restaurant 2840 Dallas Parkway, Plano

11 a.m. to 9 p.m., $62.95

Guests of Roy’s can celebrate Christmas Day with a three-course holiday menu. One of the items includes the slow-roasted chateaubriand with wild mushroom port wine pan sauce. For an additional $20, guests can pair their dishes with one of Roy’s signature wines.

Bird Cafe 155 E. 4th St., Fort Worth

5 to 9:00 p.m., $80

Chef Brian Olenjack has a four-course meal in store this Christmas Day. The redfish, shrimp and andouille sausage gumbo is to die for. Plus, the roasted tomato bisque, aged Parmesan and chives sounds appropriate for warming us up this Christmas. Make your reservation here.