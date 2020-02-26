Here Are the Dallas Chefs and Restaurants in the James Beard Semifinalist List for 2020

The James Beard Foundation announced its long list of 2020 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists, with Dallas getting nine nods.
Each category has a pretty lengthy list of options; final nominees will be announced March 25.
DALLAS SEMIFINALISTS:
Best New Restaurant: Justin Holt's Salaryman
Outstanding Baker: Clyde Greenhouse, Kessler Baking Studio
Outstanding Bar Program: Las Almas Rotas
Oustanding Pastry Chef: Maggie Huff, Homewood; Ricardo Sanchez, Bullion
Best Chef, Texas: Misti Norris, Petra and the Beast; Regino Rojas, Revolver Taco Lounge; Teiichi Sakurai, Tei-An; Donny Sirisavath, Khao Noodle Shop
Rojas is seeing his name in the semifinalist list for the third time for best chef (formerly for the Southwest region; Texas has its own as of this year). Norris' Petra and the Beast was in the running for best new restaurant last year; Maggie Huff is seeing her name on the list again after having been on it in 2017 for her work at FT33; and Sakurai returns to the semifinalist list for best chef, too.
In about a month, we'll see who moves on as the list narrows. But for now, congrats to all who are making waves in Dallas' restaurant scene.
