 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Maggie Huff's work in pastry has gotten her on the list of semifinalists (again) for the James Beard Awards.
Maggie Huff's work in pastry has gotten her on the list of semifinalists (again) for the James Beard Awards.
Alison McLean

Here Are the Dallas Chefs and Restaurants in the James Beard Semifinalist List for 2020

Taylor Adams | February 26, 2020 | 10:15am
AA

The James Beard Foundation announced its long list of 2020 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists, with Dallas getting nine nods.

Each category has a pretty lengthy list of options; final nominees will be announced March 25.

DALLAS SEMIFINALISTS:

Best New Restaurant: Justin Holt's Salaryman
Outstanding Baker: Clyde Greenhouse, Kessler Baking Studio
Outstanding Bar Program: Las Almas Rotas
Oustanding Pastry Chef: Maggie Huff, Homewood; Ricardo Sanchez, Bullion
Best Chef, Texas: Misti Norris, Petra and the Beast; Regino Rojas, Revolver Taco Lounge; Teiichi Sakurai, Tei-An; Donny Sirisavath, Khao Noodle Shop

Related Stories


Rojas is seeing his name in the semifinalist list for the third time for best chef (formerly for the Southwest region; Texas has its own as of this year). Norris' Petra and the Beast was in the running for best new restaurant last year; Maggie Huff is seeing her name on the list again after having been on it in 2017 for her work at FT33; and Sakurai returns to the semifinalist list for best chef, too.

In about a month, we'll see who moves on as the list narrows. But for now, congrats to all who are making waves in Dallas' restaurant scene.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >