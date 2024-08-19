 Dallas Truffler Answers Frequently Asked Truffle Questions | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Truffles Unearthed: Everything You Need to Know About the Luxury Fungus

Dallas-based truffler Daniel Wissman answers questions about how truffles are sourced and what exactly "truffle oil" is.
August 19, 2024
These white truffles could set you back $1,500 per pound.
These white truffles could set you back $1,500 per pound. Courtesy of Belbosco Truffles

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $5,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$5,500
$4,400
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A lot of what you hear about truffles, a strongly fragrant fungus that’s considered a culinary delicacy, seems contradictory. On one hand, they are known to be exclusive and expensive. In 2014, a white truffle weighing four pounds made headlines worldwide when it sold for over $1 million.

This fact alone makes the fungus seem unattainable, yet we see products labeled as truffle oil or truffle salt at the grocery store that typically cost from $20 to $50 a bottle, depending on the brand.

The more we hear about truffles, the more questions seem to arise. Luckily for us, these are the kinds of questions that Daniel Wissman, the owner of Dallas-based importer Belbosco Truffles, loves to talk about.

“My original interest in truffles really came because of my time in Italy,” Wissman tells the Observer. “I went to school over there, studied there, bought a house there and just fell in love with the food. When I would visit my family in Dallas, my friends would always ask me to bring Italian goodies home — olive oil, balsamic vinegar and truffles. One thing just led to another, and I decided to start this import business.”

Belbosco is the preeminent truffle importer in Dallas, with a concentration of clients across the southwest. Cafe Pacific and Au Troisieme are two notable Dallas restaurants that do business with Wissman. He splits his time between Dallas and Italy, but Belbosco sources truffles from around the world.

“Good truffles, the best truffles in the world, come from Italy and France, traditionally,” he says. “Now we’re developing harvests of truffles in Western Australia."
click to enlarge
The black perigord truffle is the bargain option at $600 per pound.
Courtesy of Belbosco Truffles
The main question on most people's minds is about those oils and salts. Are they the real deal? Yes and no, according to Wissman.

“You can't squeeze a truffle and oil will come out,” he says with a laugh. “Truffle oil is no different than any other infused oil. If you go to the grocery and you find lemon-infused or basil-infused oil, that's what truffle oil is.”

While much of the truffle products are artificial, you can buy oil infused with real truffles. Wissman himself makes it.

“It's a particle extraction, if you can believe it, of the truffle,” he says. “There is actually some molecular ingredient which they essentially inject into the oil to give it the aroma and taste.”

Real truffles fall into two categories. Black Perigord truffles, which cost up to $600 per pound, are known to have an earthy taste and sturdier form. The rarer white truffles can cost $1,500 per pound, taste nuttier and are too delicate to be exposed directly to heat.

The process of hunting for these truffles, which often need to fit exact specifications for clients, is painstaking and inconsistent. The fungi attach themselves to trees within a specific season, and after trained dogs find them the hunter digs them up and prepares them for transportation.

It’s a common misconception that pigs are used to hunt truffles. Wissman says this was the case long ago, but the pigs presented some logistical problems.

“Pigs would eat the truffles,” he says. “And they'd also eat the hunters’ hands.”

The dogs are trained not to do either of those things.

While truffles are predominantly hunted, the truffle farming industry is slowly taking off. This involves planting trees, releasing truffle spores and hoping for the best. As with hunting, it’s not an exact process. White truffles, for example, can’t be harvested in this manner. There's been some success cultivating black Perigord truffles in Australia, but it’s still hit or miss.

“They’re experimenting, but it's a very difficult thing,” Wissman says. “It's not like planting corn where it’ll just appear.”
Belbosco has some good boys on its truffle hunting team.
Courtesy of Belbosco Truffles
The effect of climate change on the truffles’ natural growing conditions is making this kind of experimentation necessary for the industry’s survival.

“[Climate change] affects tree growth,” Wissman explains. “Truffles grow in symbiotic relationship with trees. They need the trees for nutrients. If the trees aren't healthy, the truffles can't grow.”

Once the truffles are out of the ground, the race is on to get them to the client’s kitchen before they expire.

“What I risk is that the inventory sits and that it just spoils,” Wissman says. “So I'm constantly on the phone and constantly soliciting [clients] for what they found and then shipping over. I have as many as three shipments a week coming over from Europe. Everything’s expedited and they come over packed in ice.

“It's not astrophysics, but it is difficult,” he continues. “You have to be very quick on your feet, and it takes really 150% attention to do it well."
click to enlarge
Daniel Wissman sources truffles from around the world.
Courtesy of Belbosco Truffles
After the truffles have been transported, they’re used by chefs across the country. Every chef deploys truffles differently, but Wissman says there are a few dishes they work best in.

“I think foods that have higher fat content like cheeses, cream-based sauces [pair well with truffles],” he says. “Nothing spicy or tangy, because that will conflict with the truffle.”

Sometimes clients will ask Wissman for a specific size or shape that it’s on him to source. Given that the hunt for any kind of truffle is inconsistent, clients will sometimes have to be told “no” or “not right now” to specific requests.

“I think most clients understand the delicate nature of truffles,” he says. “It's just not easy. And so most clients, especially the professionals, understand to order early enough so I'll have time to organize.”

Despite the unpredictable nature of the business, Wissman says that clients turn to Belbosco Truffles time and again because of their commitment to delivering high-quality truffles no matter the hurdles they face.

“I try to keep my inventory really fresh,” he says. “That's what I'm known for, really: the best truffles.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
For Over a Decade, Olive Burger Has Been Making Affordable Burger Magic

Burgers

For Over a Decade, Olive Burger Has Been Making Affordable Burger Magic

By Chris Wolfgang
10 Best Cocktail Bars in Dallas

Bars

10 Best Cocktail Bars in Dallas

By Aaren Prody
We Try McDonald's New Happy Meals for Adults

Food & Drink News

We Try McDonald's New Happy Meals for Adults

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
London-Based Coffee Chain Opens First U.S. Shop in Plano

Coffee

London-Based Coffee Chain Opens First U.S. Shop in Plano

By Lauren Shults
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation