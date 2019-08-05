DFW Restaurant Week Is Upon Us: Fill Your Belly and Others’

DFW Restaurant Week is upon us, and you should partake. If you know what it is, here’s the list of restaurants. You’ve always been ahead of the curve, and that’s what we like about you. Go ahead and claim your table.

If you’re new to this game, no worries. We’ll get you started. First, peruse the previously mentioned list, which skews toward finer dining. Find a place you’ve always wanted to try but couldn’t quite justify the expense. Check out the predetermined, three-course menu (there are options) and preset price of either $39 or $49; lunch is two courses and $25. The price does not include tax, tip or drinks. Be sure to make reservations.

Using the menu at III Forks Steakhouse as an example: For $49 you get a three-course meal that starts with a choice of salad or bisque. For the main course you choose from aged, Midwestern beef filet mignon, New York strip, ruby red trout or portobello "mignon." Then you have a choice of dessert.

The highlight reel of this year's participating restaurants includes some from the Dallas Observer's Top 100 Dallas Restaurants list, including Tei-An, Gorji Restaurant, Billy Can Can, Jalisco Norte and City Hall Bistro.

Twenty percent of the price of each meal goes to the North Texas Food Bank or Lena Pope Home Inc. Last year Pappas Bros. Steakhouse was awarded the Top Star Restaurant Award in Dallas County and raised $54,882 for the NTFB. B&B Butchers took top prize in Tarrant County and sent $31,154 to Lena Pope.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and most people don't realize that,” says Anna Kurian, director of marketing and communications at the NTFB. “We have more (than) 800,000 in our community who are food-insecure. And for every dollar we get, that equals three meals. So, this is a huge event for us.

“Last year DFW Restaurant Week raised $900,000 for the NTFB and Lena Pope. This year the goal is $1 million.”

What started as a literal week in 1997 is now a monthlong event: The whole affair continues through Sept. 2. Most restaurants are doing the entire month, but not all are, so be sure to check the dates, listed on each restaurant’s page at dfwrestaurantweek.com.

