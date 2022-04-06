Blue Bell Ice Cream Drone Delivery Coming to Frisco and Little Elm Thursday

In the same week we learn of Waffle House golf shoes, we also get flying ice cream.
Wing, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., which owns Google, is an on-demand drone delivery company launching in Frisco and Little Elm this week. Wing got off the ground as a part of the Google X initiative to use self-flying vehicles. So far, we'll just have self-flying ice cream, but we're good with that. Those cows in Brenham must be so proud.
This Thursday, April 7, Wing will launch a drone delivery service, the first time this type of service has been available in a major U.S. metropolitan area. Wing has partnered with four companies to start this delivery revolution, including Walgreens and Blue Bell Creameries. The drones will also be able to deliver first aid kits from Texas Health and prescription pet medications from easyvet, "With service to tens of thousands of suburban homes in the City of Frisco and Town of Little Elm," according to their website.
If you need a pint of mint chocolate chip but loathe that busy stoplight and people in general (or your car is on fumes) you'll first have to subscribe on their website to see if you qualify. According to the company's site, it only takes six minutes for a drone to travel six miles.
Wing intends to spread to other areas soon. From their website: "Instead of one main Wing nest for our aircraft and operations, we will have several smaller nestlets co-located at local businesses, starting with Walgreens. These nestlets can take as little space as a few parking spaces, and they allow for our partners to directly fulfill orders placed with their store."
As far as the ice cream goes, the company says, yes, they can keep it frozen even in the Texas heat.