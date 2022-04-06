Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Blue Bell Ice Cream Drone Delivery Coming to Frisco and Little Elm Thursday

April 6, 2022 10:02AM

Keep an eye to the sky Thursday for Blue Bell drone delivery.
Keep an eye to the sky Thursday for Blue Bell drone delivery. courtesy of Wing
In the same week we learn of Waffle House golf shoes, we also get flying ice cream.

Wing, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., which owns Google, is an on-demand drone delivery company launching in Frisco and Little Elm this week. Wing got off the ground as a part of the Google X initiative to use self-flying vehicles. So far, we'll just have self-flying ice cream, but we're good with that. Those cows in Brenham must be so proud.

This Thursday, April 7, Wing will launch a drone delivery service, the first time this type of service has been available in a major U.S. metropolitan area. Wing has partnered with four companies to start this delivery revolution, including Walgreens and Blue Bell Creameries. The drones will also be able to deliver first aid kits from Texas Health and prescription pet medications from easyvet, "With service to tens of thousands of suburban homes in the City of Frisco and Town of Little Elm," according to their website.
If you need a pint of mint chocolate chip but loathe that busy stoplight and people in general (or your car is on fumes) you'll first have to subscribe on their website to see if you qualify. According to the company's site, it only takes six minutes for a drone to travel six miles.

Wing intends to spread to other areas soon. From their website: "Instead of one main Wing nest for our aircraft and operations, we will have several smaller nestlets co-located at local businesses, starting with Walgreens. These nestlets can take as little space as a few parking spaces, and they allow for our partners to directly fulfill orders placed with their store."

As far as the ice cream goes, the company says, yes, they can keep it frozen even in the Texas heat. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation