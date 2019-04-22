Environmentally-Conscious Food Fest Comes to Dallas As Part of EarthX

Environmental and sustainability conference EarthX is coming to Dallas next week, just in time for Earth Day. Comprising an environmental expo, conferences, a film festival, field trip day and food tasting, it touts itself as the world’s largest environmental experience.

The three-day expo, five-day group of conferences and 10-day film festival champions progress and innovation by bringing together environmental organizations, businesses, academic institutions, government agencies and interactive programming. Originally created as Earth Day Dallas, an outdoor event in the Dallas Arts District, the celebration grew to Earth Day Texas and now EarthX. Dallas-based environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow took on the event in 2011 and has overseen its growth since then. This year, it will occupy half a million square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

Now in its ninth year, this free expo runs Friday through Sunday, April 26-28 at Fair Park.

Food lovers will want to check out EarthxTaste, a multiday event focused on the environmental impact of the food choices we make. It will highlight ethically sourced food that comes from sustainable food systems. Beer, wine and earth-conscious food will be available for purchase.

EarthxTaste wants to educate you on the environmental impact of our food system. You’ll discover what environmentally friendly actions you can take day-to-day that not only will help the environment, but may also save you cash and lead to healthier choices. The goal of EarthxTaste is to challenge people to make more informed choices when it comes to the food they eat.

At EarthxTaste, you can shop from local vendors and restaurants like E Bar Tex-Mex, Flower Child and Haute Sweets Patisserie. courtesy EarthX

“There is a lot of talk about going green," says Ross Mason, account manager at EarthX. "Thankfully governments, businesses and individuals around the world are beginning to take actions to back up that talk, from growing their own food to putting reduce, recycle, reuse and even precycle plans into place. If you look at it, making life more environmentally friendly simply makes sense."

Mason recommends a number of ways to decrease the environmental impact of the food you eat, such as eating less meat, freezing food before it goes bad, cutting down on processed food and using reusable food containers.

There are more than 20 participating North Texas restaurants and chefs at EarthxTaste. These chefs will teach attendees about their efforts to use ethically-sourced ingredients and sustainable practices in their businesses, along with share how they create less waste in the kitchen.

Popular restaurants like Up on Knox, E Bar Tex-Mex, Flower Child and Taco y Vino will be on-site, along with dessert-focused vendors Haute Sweets Patisserie and Give and Cake. Vegan eateries One Great Vegan and Nature’s Plate will also be in attendance.

EarthxTaste runs the entire weekend of EarthX, and you can find more details on their website. EarthX is free, but visitors should register to attend.