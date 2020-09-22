10 Dallas Restaurants Serving Your Favorite Fall Flavors

Fall is the perfect time for a hot beverage of any kind.

Sometimes considered a first sign of autumn, the pumpkin spice latte has been available at Starbucks for almost a month now. But that ubiquitous coffee shop isn’t the only game in town, lattes aren’t the only way to celebrate cooler weather and pumpkin isn’t the only taste that brings on the fall feels.

If you’ve been anticipating sweet treats, game-day snacks, hot beverages, holiday feasts or elegant meals with seasonal ingredients, now’s the time to find the fall flavors you crave at these Dallas restaurants.

Bisous has plenty of treats for Halloween. courtesy of Bisous Bisous Patisserie

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie 3700 McKinney Ave., No. 150 (Uptown)

Pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin streusel muffins are available now at Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie, and more fall treats are on the way. Satisfy your sweet tooth with pumpkin spice parfaits, dark chocolate-pecan tarts, pumpkin spice macarons and maple-brown sugar lattes.

S’mores is the seasonal cake of the moment, and summer’s lemon meringue cruffin will soon be replaced with a yet-to-be-announced fall flavor. Later in the season, expect blood orange eclairs and macarons as well as other Halloween-themed treats.

Open for takeout and curbside pickup 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Celebration Restaurant 4503 W. Lovers Lane (Northwest Dallas)

Seasonal vegetables always have a starring role at Celebration Restaurant.

“Our menu varies from day-to-day because we select products that are in season at the peak of their freshness,” says company President Shannon Galvan.

Turkey and dressing is a top-seller at the family-owned restaurant from October to December, and the dish has already made its first appearance on the rotating daily specials. During the holiday season, customers will also be able to take home a holiday feast from Celebration Market with Cajun-fried or rosemary roasted turkey with all the sides.

Open for curbside takeout and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Friday; 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Buffalo chicken-cheese dip. courtesy of Eatzi's

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery 3403 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn); 5600 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas); 6025 Royal Lane, No. 208 (North Dallas) with additional locations in Fort Worth, Grapevine and Plano.

At Eatzi’s, the fall focus is on football with a game-day menu available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the football season.

You can start with the Buffalo chicken-cheese dip appetizer and move on to pan-seared chicken wings, chicken and green chile empanadas or wagyu beef sliders with pimento cheese. Other options include Shiner Bock chili and chili-cornbread casserole.

Open for takeout and curbside pickup 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Preston Royal and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at Oak Lawn and Lovers Lane.

Elm & Good 2551 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

Making its debut in the Pittman Hotel last month, Elm & Good is ready for fall with chef Graham Dodds.

“I’m so excited about fall — the cooler weather really has me in that mode,” Dodds says, though he acknowledges that the first appearance of fall in Texas is sometimes just a teaser.

Still, Dodds is getting ready for the season with changes to the menu. First up is a pork schnitzel served with frisee, lemon, capers and creamed kale.

“It comes with delicata squash, which is really one of my favorite fall ingredients. I love that you can eat the whole squash, skin and all,” Dodds says.

Diners craving fall flavors can also look forward to pozole with heirloom hominy and a braised short rib served with carrot-potato puree, confit heirloom carrots and a fresh parsley salad on top. Dessert lovers will want to try the kabocha squash cobbler.

Another highlight is a special accompaniment to the bavette steak. It will be served with French onion soup in a roasted and hollowed-out onion with melted gruyere on top.

“It’s going to be rather decadent,” Dodds says. “I’m envisioning guests cutting open the onion and the sauce comes spilling out to sop up with the steak.”

Open for patio dining and limited dine-in 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Emporium Pies 314 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District); 2708 Main St. (Deep Ellum); 107 S. Tennessee St., McKinney

Fall pies are back on the menu at Emporium. Its Drop Dead Gourdgeous has a gingerbread crust filled with spicy pumpkin custard that will transport you to a world where daily 70-degree temperatures and multicolored falling leaves really exist.

Other limited-time seasonal flavors include a banana cream pie, a buttermilk pie and a honey and peanut butter pie.

Open for takeout 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday (until 11 p.m. in Bishop Arts and McKinney). Local delivery and nationwide shipping are also available.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria 3636 McKinney Ave., No. 190 (Uptown); 8060 Park Lane, No. 105 (Noth Dallas); additional locations in Allen, Grapevine and Irving.

The seasonal menu at Grimaldi’s always brings a new specialty item, and this fall's offering is a Buffalo chicken pizza. Toppings include chicken breast, Frank’s RedHot sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola crumbles and celery.

For dessert, there’s caramel-apple cheesecake to help you celebrate autumn. Grimaldi’s Fall Favorites menu also includes a wedge salad and chocolate cheesecake.

Open for carryout and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The Uptown location is open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Delivery is available through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

Lakewood Brewing Co. 2302 Executive Drive, Garland

Beer lovers know fall brings some sought-after flavors, and Lakewood Brewing has several choices to tempt your taste buds. One brew, Punkel, with all the pumpkin pie spices but no actual pumpkin, has been out since August.

The brewery will also release a new beer every Friday through October. Sept. 25 will bring us a draft-only release of the sweet and malty dark German lager Darktoberfest.

Open for drive-thru 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; noon to 9 p.m. Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

EXPAND The pumpkin Old-Fashioned courtesy of the Mansion Bar

The Mansion Restaurant at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek 2821 Turtle Creek Blvd. (Oak Lawn)

Fine dining with seasonal flair is a time-honored tradition at The Mansion, and this year is no different. Starting Sept. 29, diners can enjoy a rubbed venison main course and pastry chef Jacquelynn Beckman’s mocha affogato dessert.

“This venison dish is perfect to enjoy during the cooler fall months in Dallas,’ executive chef Sebastien Archambault says. “The juniper berries, grinded and rubbed on the tender local venison, gives it a unique taste. Paired with tart and sweet fermented quince, the nutty flavor of chestnut and the richness of pipian rojo sauce, this dish is full of fall flavors.”

Seasonal cocktails are also on the menu at The Mansion Bar. The Tequila Fig, with blanco tequila and fig with ginger and cinnamon, is available now. Coming Oct. 1 is a pumpkin Old-Fashioned with house-made pumpkin bitters.

“The pumpkin Old-Fashioned is very similar to a traditional Old-Fashioned but with a hint of fall mulling spice,” lead bartender Danny Caffall says. “You will not be overwhelmed by the pumpkin in the bitters. Rather, the hint of pumpkin complements the toasted caramel of the bourbon and is expressed and present on the exhale, providing a warm and comforting fall feeling.”

Open for limited dine-in 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Also open for breakfast daily, lunch Monday through Friday and brunch Saturday and Sunday.

Rise nº1 5360 W. Lovers Lane, No. 220 (North Dallas)

An annual favorite at the Rise soufflé restaurant, the pumpkin soufflé is back for fall. You won’t see it on the full menu, and you can’t order a soufflé to go, but if you’re ready to dine-in right now, this pumpkin masterpiece with cinnamon and nutmeg has long been known as a top dish in Dallas.

Open for curbside takeout (limited menu) and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Window Seat 3018 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)



If you’re “over” pumpkin spice anything, this charming coffee shop on lower Greenville has some appealing options for you. Window Seat is offering sweet potato latte, apple “Chai-der” and tres leches iced coffee. Try some apple bread with your hot beverage for all the fall morning feels.

Open for takeout and limited dine-in 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.