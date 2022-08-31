First Look: Bowl Games Sports Bar is Open in the Design District

The bowling lounge and bar in the Design District, appropriately named Bowlounge, has a new sister concept across the parking lot: Bowl Games, which opened a few months ago.
The warehouse-like space is a sporting lounge with a restaurant and bar. If you like to both watch and participate in a little competition, this is a great spot for groups or dates.
The long bar has more than two dozen craft beers on tap — many local — along with full liquor service. We grabbed a spot at the bar, which had a couple of TVs nearby, and ordered beers along with a burger and fries.
The bartender suggested Dallas' Best Burger ($17), which comes with fries. It's a tall burger made with ground wagyu, caramelized onions and candied bacon splayed out over a large leaf of lettuce with a special sauce on a toasted brioche bun. This is everything you want a bar burger to be on a Saturday night. The candied bacon, as shown in the picture below, is fighting hard to be the star of the show here. It's actually a candied bacon burger with some beef and a sheet of lettuce.
While there is foosball, a couple of shuffleboard tables and a half-dozen dart boards on a back wall, the main attraction is a game called pin toss: a combination of bowling and football that has each player throwing a football at pins set up down the lane. The goal is to knock down the pins with a pigskin rather than a bowling ball.
There are rules, which include no kicking the ball. And no cussing. Kids are allowed, which may be either great news or a deal killer.
Pin toss costs $14.50 per player Monday through Thursday and $19.50 on the weekends. Reservations for groups of 4 to 8 players are $45 for an hour or $75 for two hours Monday through Thursday, and $60 and $105, respectively, Friday through Sunday.
Bowlounge and Bowl Games share a parking lot and are great options if you're looking to "do something," rather than just sit at a bar, drink beer and eat a burger. However, both places are great for the latter too. You'll need reservations for either, though.
Bowl Games, 139 Turtle Creek Blvd., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday – Thursday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday – Saturday.