First Look: Churn and Bake Brings More Asian Dessert to Plano

The Asian dessert scene in Plano is almost oversaturated with options. From cold Asian ice creams to hot-out-of-the-oven baked goods, options for the sweet-toothed are almost endless. But if you thought it couldn’t get any better, Churn and Bake is bringing the Asian ice cream and bakery worlds under one roof. And it’s doing a pretty good job.
Owner Charlie Lin first began selling his desserts in Plano two months ago.
“For me, it’s all about seeing people,” he says. "Everybody loves a good ice cream, and my business model is really about how many smiles we can deliver.”
Try a couple of late-night desserts here, if you get a chance. It’s hard to suppress the smiles.
The Vietnamese Rocky Road here is a must-try. The ice cream base is infused with Vietnamese coffee beans for a deep coffee flavor. This top-seller comes with a condensed milk ribbon and chocolate-coated cookies for a satisfying crunch in each bite.
Other interesting flavors here include lavender honey, matcha red bean and avocado toast. Yes, you read that right. Churn and Bake’s ice cream rendition of the popular breakfast item comes with a sweet avocado-flavored base studded with crunchy pieces of real toast.
Ice cream comes in sizes of one ($4.50), two ($6.00) or three ($8.50) scoops, depending on how adventurous (and hungry) you’re feeling. If you’re having trouble deciding on a flavor, you’re not alone. But don’t worry, samples are allowed.
As it happens, ice cream isn’t the only art that Churn and Bake has mastered. The second part of the parlor’s name merits consideration. Start with the ube cookie ($2.50), a purple-yam flavored delight that comes with chunks of Oreos buried inside.
The Churn and Bake kitchen churns and bakes from noon to 10 p.m. every day of the week except Monday. You’ll probably find yourself stopping by more than once to get a taste of all the unique offerings on the menu. We don’t blame you; we did too.
Let the churning and baking continue.
Churn and Bake, 2707 W. 15th St., Plano, noon – 10 p.m., Tuesday – Sunday; Closed Monday.