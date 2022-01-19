First Look: Eggs Beyond Breakfast and Brunch at EggHolic in Irving

Eggs, a food item most popular here at breakfast or brunch, make an entire category themselves in the Indian subculture of lacto-ovo-vegetarians. Apart from vegetables and fruits, this diet allows for animal byproducts — dairy and egg — for protein. Eggholic, the Chicago-founded and Indian-owned chain, brings DFW just that experience.
Breakfast and brunch be damned; you can now have eggs for midday munchies, lunch and dinner.
“People know about [these dishes], but don’t know how to cook them,” says Rinkesh Dhanani, the general manager of the newly opened Eggholic in Irving. “This is not food cooked inside the homes, but out on the street.”
The void in the U.S. market for this type of cuisine is one of main the reasons they decided to expand this unique spot.
And it was.
Start off with rich cheese katori, yolks mashed with herbaceous, cilantro-led masala, sitting inside boiled egg white boats, topped with grated cheese.
The star here is the surti gotalo, a Gujarati specialty. A thick tomato masala sauce is studded with shredded boiled egg then topped with two eggs sunnyside up. This egg-on-egg mash-up is served with either roti or a toasted sandwich square.
Finish your meal with a mango mastani, an over-the-top, sippable celebration of fruit with a blended mango lassi and ice cream, topped with cashews, almond slivers and a generous drizzle of khus vetiver syrup. Or try the masala chaas, a savory, thin buttermilk drink, to cleanse your palate and aid with digestion of the egg-ceptional meal.
EggHolic, 7750 N. MacArthur Blvd., Suite 135 (Irving), 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday - Sunday